New Mazda CX-5 KM arrives in SA as outgoing KF takes final bow

Although Mazda revealed pricing for its most important new model last month, this week saw the official debut of the all-new CX-5 in South Africa, reports The Citizen.

Its first completely new model since the CX-60 two years ago, the third-generation SUV arrives at a crucial time.

Pivotal model for Mazda in South Africa

Known internally as the KM, the third-generation CX-5 arrives at a pivotal time for the Hiroshima-based brand, whose sales have slumped in recent years amid rising prices and competition from cheaper, better-equipped Chinese products.

The arrival of the KM also came with a clear message that Mazda has no plans to pull out of South Africa anytime soon.

Final encore for outgoing KF

Before the KM’s premiere, though, one last opportunity presented itself to reunite with the now-discontinued KF, which has been the backbone of Mazda South Africa’s operations since the original CX-5 went on sale in 2012.

Having made its global debut in 2016, the KF soldiered on with relatively few updates. The most recent was the discontinuation of the naturally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol and 2.2-litre SkyActiv-D turbodiesel in 2024.

A mid-life refresh in 2022 brought new specification items and subtle exterior changes, while the Carbon Edition was introduced the previous year.

The CX-5 was eventually left with three trim levels, all powered by the naturally aspirated 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G engine, which Mazda has dropped for the KM in favour of a revised 2.5-litre unit.

The final KF encore came in the shape of the Carbon Edition, the former flagship priced at R688 400.

Ageing gracefully

The KF deserves more than a quick rehash of the first test in 2021, having accounted for much of the 50 000 units Mazda has sold in South Africa since the original CX-5 went on sale.

As part of the refresh, Mazda fitted the grille from the CX-50 sold in North America, restyled the front and rear bumpers, added a new tailgate and changed the headlights and taillights to LED units.

The Carbon adds black 19-inch alloy wheels, chrome exhaust outlets, a gloss-black faux diffuser and dark finishes on the grille and mirror caps.

Given the subtlety of the changes and the CX-5’s age, it has aged remarkably well. The decade-old design remains modern, classy and stylish.

The Platinum Quartz paint works well with the Carbon’s darker detailing, helping the KF remain a visual standout.

Interior design and ergonomics

The interior has matured equally well, with new seats being the main addition across the range in 2022.

The Carbon gets red stitching, imitation leather and suede upholstery and black decorative inserts, while the overall cabin still feels premium and arguably better executed than that of the KM.

Build quality remains impressive, with soft-touch materials and a sense of solidity throughout. The ergonomics are also a highlight, with physical controls for functions such as the dual-zone climate control.

The 10.25-inch MZD Connect infotainment system is paired with a rotary dial, shortcut buttons and an audio control on the centre console.

The new KM’s larger 15.5-inch touchscreen drops the rotary dial in favour of a touchscreen interface, making this one of the features that will be missed from the outgoing model.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with embedded navigation and a reverse camera.

Generous flagship specification

As the flagship, the Carbon leaves little out. Standard equipment includes:

head-up display

10-speaker Bose sound system

rain-sensing wipers

auto-folding electric mirrors

automatic headlights

push-button start

keyless entry

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster

dual-zone climate control

electric front seats

wireless smartphone charging

Safety and driver assistance features include:

seven airbags

front and rear parking sensors

cruise control

automatic emergency braking

blind spot monitoring

lane departure warning

driver attention alert

lane keep assist

rear cross traffic alert

Cabin space and practicality

Although shorter and narrower than its successor, the CX-5 remains spacious inside, with generous room for front and rear occupants.

Rear passengers get separate air vents, an armrest with two cupholders and dual USB ports.

The electric bootlid reveals 442 litres of luggage space, expanding to 1 914 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded.

Performance and driving dynamics

It is on the road where the CX-5’s age is most apparent. The naturally aspirated 2.0-litre engine makes it feel underpowered despite its relatively light 1 451kg kerb mass.

With 121kW and 213Nm, the engine has to be worked hard to maintain momentum, particularly low down the rev range.

The six-speed automatic gearbox consequently becomes hesitant, dropping several gears to keep the engine in its power band.

The drivetrain remains the KF’s biggest weakness, something the KM should address with its larger 2.5l engine producing 132kW and 240Nm.

Elsewhere, refinement and comfort remain impressive. The suspension is compliant and irons out imperfections with ease, while the steering is sharp and offers good feedback.

Fuel economy and efficiency

As with the CX-30, the CX-5 has a Sport mode, although most of the week was spent in Comfort mode to avoid the strained engine note and limited improvement in throttle response.

Having arrived with less than 300km on the odometer, high fuel consumption was expected. However, a best of 8.2l/100km was recorded after 280km, a 0.5l/100km improvement on the Carbon’s original test five years ago.

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