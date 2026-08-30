Videos: Flight data shows Airlink jets flew just metres above Cape Town Stadium

Two green Airlink Embraer E190 jets performed a low-level flyover shortly before kick-off at DHL Stadium, clearing the top of the venue by as little as 12.5m.

Flight-tracking data provided by Flightradar24 revealed just how low the aircraft were during the pre-match display.

“Earlier [on Saturday], Airlink performed a pre-match flyover at DHL Stadium in Cape Town,” the tracking service posted on X. “Our lowest recorded ADS-B altitude was 50ft at standard pressure, or approximately 205-210ft AMSL when corrected for the local QNH of 1019 hPa. With DHL Stadium standing about 164ft tall near sea level, that puts the aircraft roughly 41-46ft (12.5-14m) above the top of the stadium.”

Source: Flightradar24

Continuing a iconic tradition

The display continued a South African rugby tradition made famous before the 1995 Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park, when a South African Airways Boeing 747 piloted by Captain Laurie Kay swept over the stadium before the Springboks faced the All Blacks.

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Yesterday’s flyover took place ahead of the second test of the four-match Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, for which Airlink is the official airline.

More video angles:

The post Planes flew 12.5m to 14m above stadium appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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