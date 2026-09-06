Benoni karter clinches Junior Max title at Zwartkops

Benoni kart racer Brodi Dowling capped a remarkable season by recently clinching the Rotax Max Challenge (RMC) Junior Max title at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Dowling went into the final weekend (August 29) sitting at the top of the standings on 280 points, holding a 28-point advantage over his closest challenger. He kept his composure when it mattered most to secure his second consecutive national championship, following his mini max title victory last year.

The latest triumph adds another major achievement to what has already been a memorable year for the young karter, who recently produced a pressure-cooker performance to win the Africa Cup Open final and book his place at the RMC Grand Finals in Portugal.

Reflecting on the championship-winning weekend, Dowling admitted that the competition had been intense throughout the season.

“The race was really hard. Everybody had such strong pace the whole year, and then just came home with a good win. It feels amazing to win again,” he said.

Being declared champion brought a mixture of excitement and relief after a long and demanding season.

“I was very happy and excited. It was an amazing feeling,” said Dowling.

His national championship triumph comes on the back of his Africa Cup success, making the achievement even more significant as he prepares to represent South Africa on the international stage.

“The victory means so much to me because we get to represent South Africa in the World Finals in Portugal. I got really emotional on that day and was just really happy,” he said.



Dowling now has little time to rest, with the World Finals and the Italian Championship among the major challenges ahead.

“Those ones are hard because they’re overseas, of course. I normally prepare on the simulator and just get my mind ready for everything,” he explained.

The youngster also believes one of the biggest lessons from his season has been learning how to recover from setbacks.

“The key lesson is that if you make a mistake, clear your whole mind, restart everything and just keep going until you win,” he said.

While his achievements have been personal milestones, Dowling is acutely aware that he carries the hopes of more than just himself and his family when he competes internationally.

“It feels amazing representing my country because just the thought of it, you’re like, ‘You’re the South African champion, the African champion, and you’re representing your home country on a world stage.’ It just feels amazing.”

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