‘It’s a dream come true,’ says Krappie after stellar performance against All Blacks

The Springbok No 9 delivered a sensational performance in the fourth Test win against the All Blacks.

A blinding performance from Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg against the All Blacks in Baltimore on Saturday has likely catapulted him to the front of the Boks’ No 9 queue, after years of being a fringe player.

Krappie, as he is affectionately known, has been part of the Bok setup since making his debut in 2024, and has travelled extensively with them over the years as part of the wider squad, but up until last month had only made six appearances.

But he has gone on to play four games over the past month, coming off the bench against Argentina and in two Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tests against the All Blacks, before earning his first ever start against the Boks’ biggest rivals in the USA at the weekend.

What followed was a superb all-action showing from the 28-year-old, as he played the full 80 minutes, provided crisp service and a competitive kicking game, while he sniped over for a try after pulling the ball out of a maul.

His efforts were rewarded with the man-of-the-match award, as he helped the Boks to a 43-28 win and 3-1 series triumph over their biggest foes, and backed up his brilliant cameo off the bench in the third Test in Soweto a week earlier.

‘Speechless’

“I’m so emotional. I just want to thank the Lord. It looked impossible that I would play in this series (due to picking up an injury late in the URC season), but his miracle hand touched me,” said Van den Berg in a television interview after the match .

“It’s been such a massive honour to play for this team, for this jersey, for our country, and for my family back home. I am so proud of the boys that we could pull it through. It was special (scoring a try). It’s always good to score tries, but a bit more special to score in this game.

“It’s a dream come true (playing against the All Blacks). You honestly dream of this when you’re a young boy playing (rugby) in the garden. Scoring tries in the corner of the garden. And then to be on this field in America, in Baltimore, in front of this amazing crowd. I am speechless.”

Decisions, decisions

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will now have some tough decisions on his hands, as Van den Berg is arguably the form Bok scrumhalf now, and has proven he has what it takes to play in the big games. Could he now be ahead of Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach in the pecking order?

It will be interesting to see if he will be given a bit of a run in the starting jersey when the Boks continue their Nations Championship campaign during the November internationals.

Next up though, in two weekend’s time, is the one-off Test against Australia, but like the rest of the Bok squad who have been in action in recent weeks, Van den Berg might be rested for the trip Down Under.

Williams, if fit, Herschel Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and even Hashim Pead could come into the reckoning for that Test against the Wallabies.