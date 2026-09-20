South African men’s U23 team crowned world tug-of-war champs

South Africa’s 600 men U23 tug-of-war team have proved to be the world’s best after placing first in the World Tug-of-War Outdoor Championships at the Hartenbos Amphitheatre in the Western Cape on Saturday, (19 September), reports Mossel Bay Advertiser.

The South African 500 women’s U23 team came in an impressive third place following tough matches against even tougher opponents. It was the Chinese Taipei team that won first place, and Basque Country came second in this category.

Ricardo Mackenzie, Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government who was at the event shared several posts on his Facebook page expressing his pride and excitement.

Chinese Taipei placed second in the 600 men’s U23 finals while the Netherlands came third.

In the 540 women’s senior finals, the Chinese Taipei team placed first, Sweden second and Basque Country third. South Africa came in sixth.

In the finals for the 640 men’s senior, Switzerland came first, England second and the Netherlands third.

For the senior mixed 580kg, Belgium came first, South Africa second and Germany third.

National and club tug-of-war teams from 16 countries have been competing in the club and world championships at the Hartenbos Amphitheatre since Wednesday, 16 September.

Mossel Bay Advertiser previously reported that participants included around 20 clubs from across South Africa. From the Eden district, these include Hartenbos, Oudtshoorn, and Riversdale.

Other countries represented here are the Basque Country, China, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Belgium, England, Ireland, Lithuania, Pakistan, Switzerland, and Zimbabwe.

The club competitions took place last week with the world championships on Friday and Saturday (September 19).

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