Ford Tourneo Custom gets AWD flagship and new sub-R1m entry model

Ford South Africa has revised its Tourneo Custom lineup, adding a new entry-level Kombi model and introducing all-wheel drive to the range, reports The Citizen.

The refreshed range now comprises four variants, with the new Kombi replacing the discontinued Trend trim while the Titanium X AWD takes over as the flagship model.

Kombi replaces Trend as entry model

Priced at R996 000, the Kombi replaces the Trend variant introduced two years ago as the range-opening Tourneo Custom model.

It continues to offer seating for eight, but loses several features offered on its discontinued sibling, including LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded mirror caps, tri-zone climate control, a 10-speaker sound system, heated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and all-round parking sensors.

The 16-inch alloy wheels remain available as an option.

Kombi specification and features

Standard equipment on the Kombi includes:

16-inch steel wheels

LED daytime running lights

rain-sensing wipers

folding electric mirrors

auto on/off headlights

dual-zone climate control

six-speaker sound system

multifunction steering wheel

8-inch digital instrument cluster display

keyless entry

13-inch infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

six airbags

tyre-pressure monitor

Driver Attention Alert

An optional driver assistance package adds cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Power output and drive modes

The Kombi retains the single-turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine, producing 100kW and 360Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The claimed top speed is 180km/h, while fuel consumption is rated at 7.4l/100km.

As with the outgoing Trend, the drive-mode selector offers four settings: Eco, Normal, Slippery and Tow/Haul.

Colour options

The Tourneo Custom Kombi is available in seven colours:

Magnetic

Frozen White

Moondust Silver

Blazer Blue

Race Red

Blue Metallic

Agate Black Metallic

Flagship Titanium X receives all-wheel drive

At the other end of the range, the new Titanium X AWD adds all-wheel drive to the flagship model.

In terms of specification, it remains the same as the front-wheel-drive variant, with standard equipment including:

19-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive Matrix LED headlights

rain-sensing wipers

imitation leather upholstery

tri-zone climate control

electric dual-sliding side doors

electric and heated front seats

lumbar support for the driver’s seat

10-speaker sound system

heated second row

8-inch instrument cluster

side-window blinds

wireless smartphone charging pad

13-inch infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Safety and driver assistance systems include:

eight airbags

tyre-pressure monitor

front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera system

adaptive Cruise Control

automatic Emergency Braking

collision Mitigation Braking

lane Centring

blind Spot Monitoring

exit Warning

lane Keep Assist

rear Cross Traffic Alert

reverse Automatic Braking

traffic Sign Recognition

The optional Luxe package adds a 14-speaker B&O sound system, ambient lighting, a panoramic roof and heated second-row seats.

Also available as an option is the Mobile Office Package, which comprises an integrated rubbish bin, laptop storage slots between the front seats, three Type-C USB ports, a docking station for accessories, a stowable accessory tray table, improved lighting and a steering wheel that can be converted into a laptop-sized table.

Uprated turbodiesel engine

The Titanium X AWD is powered by the uprated 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel, which produces 125kW and 390Nm.

Those outputs are unchanged from the front-wheel-drive model, but power is now sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Titanium X AWD also gets a six-mode drive selector offering Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Sport and Trail settings.

Colour options

The Tourneo Custom Titanium X is available in eight colours:

Magnetic

Frozen White

Grey Matter

Moondust Silver

Artisan Red

Digital Blue Aqua

Blue Metallic

Agate Black Metallic

Pricing and warranty

Both new additions come with a four-year/120 000km warranty as standard, while the six-year/90 000km service plan is available as a cost option.

The changes do not affect the Tourneo Custom Sport, which continues unchanged.

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Kombi AT – R996 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Sport AT – R1 232 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X AT – R1 304 100

Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X AWD AT – R1 354 100

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