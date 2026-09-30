Motoring

Ford Tourneo Custom gets AWD flagship and new sub-R1m entry model

A new eight-seater Kombi replaces the Trend as the Ford Tourneo range opener, while the flagship Titanium X gains all-wheel drive.

2 hours ago
Charl Bosch 3 minutes read
The range-topping Titanium X now comes with all-wheel drive for the first time in South Africa. Photo: Ford

Ford South Africa has revised its Tourneo Custom lineup, adding a new entry-level Kombi model and introducing all-wheel drive to the range, reports The Citizen.

The refreshed range now comprises four variants, with the new Kombi replacing the discontinued Trend trim while the Titanium X AWD takes over as the flagship model.

Kombi replaces Trend as entry model

Priced at R996 000, the Kombi replaces the Trend variant introduced two years ago as the range-opening Tourneo Custom model.

It continues to offer seating for eight, but loses several features offered on its discontinued sibling, including LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded mirror caps, tri-zone climate control, a 10-speaker sound system, heated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and all-round parking sensors.

The 16-inch alloy wheels remain available as an option.

Kombi specification and features

Standard equipment on the Kombi includes:

  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • LED daytime running lights
  • rain-sensing wipers
  • folding electric mirrors
  • auto on/off headlights
  • dual-zone climate control
  • six-speaker sound system
  • multifunction steering wheel
  • 8-inch digital instrument cluster display
  • keyless entry
  • 13-inch infotainment display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • six airbags
  • tyre-pressure monitor
  • Driver Attention Alert

An optional driver assistance package adds cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Power output and drive modes

The Kombi retains the single-turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine, producing 100kW and 360Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The claimed top speed is 180km/h, while fuel consumption is rated at 7.4l/100km.

As with the outgoing Trend, the drive-mode selector offers four settings: Eco, Normal, Slippery and Tow/Haul.

Colour options

The Tourneo Custom Kombi is available in seven colours:

  • Magnetic
  • Frozen White
  • Moondust Silver
  • Blazer Blue
  • Race Red
  • Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic

Flagship Titanium X receives all-wheel drive

At the other end of the range, the new Titanium X AWD adds all-wheel drive to the flagship model.

In terms of specification, it remains the same as the front-wheel-drive variant, with standard equipment including:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Adaptive Matrix LED headlights
  • rain-sensing wipers
  • imitation leather upholstery
  • tri-zone climate control
  • electric dual-sliding side doors
  • electric and heated front seats
  • lumbar support for the driver’s seat
  • 10-speaker sound system
  • heated second row
  • 8-inch instrument cluster
  • side-window blinds
  • wireless smartphone charging pad
  • 13-inch infotainment display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Safety and driver assistance systems include:

  • eight airbags
  • tyre-pressure monitor
  • front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera system
  • adaptive Cruise Control
  • automatic Emergency Braking
  • collision Mitigation Braking
  • lane Centring
  • blind Spot Monitoring
  • exit Warning
  • lane Keep Assist
  • rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • reverse Automatic Braking
  • traffic Sign Recognition

The optional Luxe package adds a 14-speaker B&O sound system, ambient lighting, a panoramic roof and heated second-row seats.

Also available as an option is the Mobile Office Package, which comprises an integrated rubbish bin, laptop storage slots between the front seats, three Type-C USB ports, a docking station for accessories, a stowable accessory tray table, improved lighting and a steering wheel that can be converted into a laptop-sized table.

Uprated turbodiesel engine

The Titanium X AWD is powered by the uprated 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel, which produces 125kW and 390Nm.

Those outputs are unchanged from the front-wheel-drive model, but power is now sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Titanium X AWD also gets a six-mode drive selector offering Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Sport and Trail settings.

Colour options

The Tourneo Custom Titanium X is available in eight colours:

  • Magnetic
  • Frozen White
  • Grey Matter
  • Moondust Silver
  • Artisan Red
  • Digital Blue Aqua
  • Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic

Pricing and warranty

Both new additions come with a four-year/120 000km warranty as standard, while the six-year/90 000km service plan is available as a cost option.

The changes do not affect the Tourneo Custom Sport, which continues unchanged.

  • Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Kombi AT – R996 000
  • Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Sport AT – R1 232 000
  • Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X AT – R1 304 100
  • Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X AWD AT – R1 354 100

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

2 hours ago
Charl Bosch 3 minutes read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

Related Articles

Chinese vehicle brand Jetour faces fresh questions over T1 and T2 payloads

23 hours ago

Is your car safe? Organisation calls for regular vehicle checks 

September 29, 2026

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 20 marks two decades of local hot-hatch heritage

September 28, 2026

More powerful Peugeot Landtrek 2.2 appears headed for SA

September 28, 2026
Back to top button