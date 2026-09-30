Ford Tourneo Custom gets AWD flagship and new sub-R1m entry model
A new eight-seater Kombi replaces the Trend as the Ford Tourneo range opener, while the flagship Titanium X gains all-wheel drive.
Ford South Africa has revised its Tourneo Custom lineup, adding a new entry-level Kombi model and introducing all-wheel drive to the range, reports The Citizen.
The refreshed range now comprises four variants, with the new Kombi replacing the discontinued Trend trim while the Titanium X AWD takes over as the flagship model.
Kombi replaces Trend as entry model
Priced at R996 000, the Kombi replaces the Trend variant introduced two years ago as the range-opening Tourneo Custom model.
It continues to offer seating for eight, but loses several features offered on its discontinued sibling, including LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded mirror caps, tri-zone climate control, a 10-speaker sound system, heated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and all-round parking sensors.
The 16-inch alloy wheels remain available as an option.
Kombi specification and features
Standard equipment on the Kombi includes:
- 16-inch steel wheels
- LED daytime running lights
- rain-sensing wipers
- folding electric mirrors
- auto on/off headlights
- dual-zone climate control
- six-speaker sound system
- multifunction steering wheel
- 8-inch digital instrument cluster display
- keyless entry
- 13-inch infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- six airbags
- tyre-pressure monitor
- Driver Attention Alert
An optional driver assistance package adds cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.
Power output and drive modes
The Kombi retains the single-turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine, producing 100kW and 360Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The claimed top speed is 180km/h, while fuel consumption is rated at 7.4l/100km.
As with the outgoing Trend, the drive-mode selector offers four settings: Eco, Normal, Slippery and Tow/Haul.
Colour options
The Tourneo Custom Kombi is available in seven colours:
- Magnetic
- Frozen White
- Moondust Silver
- Blazer Blue
- Race Red
- Blue Metallic
- Agate Black Metallic
Flagship Titanium X receives all-wheel drive
At the other end of the range, the new Titanium X AWD adds all-wheel drive to the flagship model.
In terms of specification, it remains the same as the front-wheel-drive variant, with standard equipment including:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive Matrix LED headlights
- rain-sensing wipers
- imitation leather upholstery
- tri-zone climate control
- electric dual-sliding side doors
- electric and heated front seats
- lumbar support for the driver’s seat
- 10-speaker sound system
- heated second row
- 8-inch instrument cluster
- side-window blinds
- wireless smartphone charging pad
- 13-inch infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Safety and driver assistance systems include:
- eight airbags
- tyre-pressure monitor
- front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera system
- adaptive Cruise Control
- automatic Emergency Braking
- collision Mitigation Braking
- lane Centring
- blind Spot Monitoring
- exit Warning
- lane Keep Assist
- rear Cross Traffic Alert
- reverse Automatic Braking
- traffic Sign Recognition
The optional Luxe package adds a 14-speaker B&O sound system, ambient lighting, a panoramic roof and heated second-row seats.
Also available as an option is the Mobile Office Package, which comprises an integrated rubbish bin, laptop storage slots between the front seats, three Type-C USB ports, a docking station for accessories, a stowable accessory tray table, improved lighting and a steering wheel that can be converted into a laptop-sized table.
Uprated turbodiesel engine
The Titanium X AWD is powered by the uprated 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel, which produces 125kW and 390Nm.
Those outputs are unchanged from the front-wheel-drive model, but power is now sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Titanium X AWD also gets a six-mode drive selector offering Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Sport and Trail settings.
Colour options
The Tourneo Custom Titanium X is available in eight colours:
- Magnetic
- Frozen White
- Grey Matter
- Moondust Silver
- Artisan Red
- Digital Blue Aqua
- Blue Metallic
- Agate Black Metallic
Pricing and warranty
Both new additions come with a four-year/120 000km warranty as standard, while the six-year/90 000km service plan is available as a cost option.
The changes do not affect the Tourneo Custom Sport, which continues unchanged.
- Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Kombi AT – R996 000
- Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Sport AT – R1 232 000
- Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X AT – R1 304 100
- Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Titanium X AWD AT – R1 354 100
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