Banyana Banyana target Bloemfontein victory in 2028 Olympic qualifier

South Africa’s national women’s football team face Madagascar at Toyota Stadium in a crucial two-legged Olympic qualifying tie, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

Banyana’s match tomorrow night (October 13) comes off a 4-0 victory on Friday (October 9), when Ronnel Donnelly scored a hat-trick and Émilienne Solange an own goal.

The fixture marks Banyana Banyana’s return to the Free State capital for the first time in more than eight years.

Their last appearance in the city was in June 2018, when they faced Lesotho in an African Women’s Championship qualifier at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Ellis targets Los Angeles Games

Head coach Desiree Ellis has assembled a near full-strength squad, underlining how seriously South Africa are taking their opening assignment.

Banyana are ranked second in Africa, while Madagascar sit 191st in the Fifa world rankings, but Ellis insists there is no room for complacency.

“This is an Olympic qualifier – we haven’t qualified for the last two Olympic Games,” Ellis said.

“In 2019, we were knocked out by Botswana, and in the last Olympic qualifiers, we were knocked out by Nigeria in the final round. We lost 1-0 away from home and couldn’t turn the result around.

“So, it’s really an important start for us to qualify for the Olympics. Before that, we haven’t qualified for back-to-back Olympic Games, so it’s really important that we qualify for this one.

“It’s only the second round, though, and we’ve played Madagascar before at the Cosafa Cup. But, as you know, teams keep improving year in and year out, and in every competition they get better. So, we’re not going to take this game lightly.

“We’re preparing really hard to make sure that we get the result to go through to the next round, which is happening next year.

“We’re also using it to prepare for the World Cup qualifier in November. It’s a two-fold camp, where we’re going to use this to prepare for that as well, because the games come so quickly after each other. Before you know it, the next camp is upon us.

“It’s very important that we get through these two games and qualify for the next round.”

Squad features key stars

Ellis has opted for a squad that combines established international stars with emerging talent.

In goal, Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart and Kebotseng Moletsane provide experience and depth, while the defence includes seasoned campaigners such as Bambanani Mbane and Karabo Dhlamini.

The midfield is led by captain Refiloe Jane, with Linda Motlhalo, Amogelang Motau, Kholosa Biyana, Nomvula Kgoale and Sphumelele Shamase offering a mix of creativity, energy and control.

Banyana also have plenty of firepower up front, with Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Siyamthanda Qashani among the attacking options.

Both matches at Toyota Stadium will kick off at 18:00.

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane

Banyana Banyana squad

Defenders: Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Karabo Dhlamini, Antonia Maponya, Bambanani Mbane, Sinegugu Zondi, Khutso Pila

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, Linda Motlhalo, Cimone Sauls, Refiloe Jane, Zoe October, Isabella Ludwig, Amogelang Motau

Forwards: Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Ronnel Donnelly, Siyamthanda Qashani, Bonolo Mokoma

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