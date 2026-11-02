Videos: Cape Town baker gives traditional Diwali parcels modern twist

There is something special about a Diwali parcel. It is more than a gift box of delicious sweetmeats; it’s a little package of love, a celebration of family and a thoughtful way to share the joy of the Festival of Lights.

Growing up in Durban before making Cape Town home for more than 15 years, Suvar Hariparsad has loving memories of Diwali parcels being a family affair, with everyone pitching in and playing their part in the kitchen.

“I have fond memories of my mum frying sweetmeats in the kitchen while I packed the parcels, my sister cling-wrapped and decorated them, and my father and brother drove around to deliver them to all our family and friends,” he recalls.

It was very much a family affair and one that captured the spirit of Diwali: Sharing, togetherness and celebrating with the people who matter most.

Photo: Supplied

Signature family favourites

Every family has their signature Diwali treats, the ones recipients look forward to year after year.

In Hariparsad’s family,burfee a traditional fudge-like, milk-based sweetmeat) and channamagaj (a fudge-like sweetmeat made from chickpea flour and almonds) are must-haves. But it is his mother’s mawa ghari (a decadent and rich pastry with fudgy filling made from milk and nuts) that really distinguishes the Hariparsad family’s parcel. Although it is less common in the wider community and takes a little more time to prepare, this traditional sweetmeat has become a family signature.

“People will see it and know that’s Aunty Shama’s parcel,” he says.

And isn’t that part of the magic? Some flavours become so closely associated with a person or family that they’re instantly recognisable, bringing back memories with every bite.

Old favourites get a makeover

While traditional recipes remain close to his heart, Hariparsad believes there’s plenty of room to have fun with them.

He enjoys experimenting with his mum’s traditional sweetmeat recipes and trying new flavours and presentation.

Think pistachio burfee, mango burfee, blueberry ripple burfee and Dubai chocolate burfee bundts. Even the much-loved Simply Wonderful (a no-bake Indian-South African fudge-like sweetmeat) gets a playful makeover with chocolate and caramel variations.

Sometimes a little visual magic is all that’s needed.

Hariparsad’s two-tone coconut paak (similar to coconut ice, it is a South Asian and South African Indian sweetmeat made with condensed milk and flavoured with cardamom), topped with a delicate layer of white chocolate and a rose petal, shows how a simple finishing touch can turn a familiar treat into something extra special. His mawa ghari also gets a stylish update when shaped using a mooncake mould.





“Today, we have access to far more options, so parcels often take a more elaborate form,” he explains.

Social media has also opened up a world of inspiration, allowing home bakers to discover new techniques, experiment with different flavours and put their own stamp on traditional sweetmeats.

Affordable festive sparkle

Want to give your Diwali parcels a little extra sparkle this year? Hariparsad says you don’t need expensive ingredients or professional decorating skills to make an impression.

Start with the packaging. An affordable biscuit tin or box can be transformed with a pretty ribbon or decorative braiding. Better yet, choose something recipients can reuse long after the sweetmeats have disappeared.

Then have fun with the finishing touches. Rose petals, coloured almonds, edible flowers, glitter dust or edible gold leaf can add a little glamour. Different moulds can also turn ordinary squares into hearts, stars or intricately shaped treats.

Even a familiar recipe can feel new with a small flavour adjustment. Hariparsad suggests adding a hint of green colouring, crushed pistachios and a few drops of pistachio essence to coconut paak for a different take on the classic.

His favourite finishing touch, though, is a handwritten note wishing the recipient a happy Diwali.

It’s a small gesture that makes the parcel personal and reminds the recipient that someone has taken the time to think of them.

The sweetest gift of all

With so many beautiful parcel ideas doing the rounds, it’s easy to feel that yours needs to be bigger, more elaborate or more impressive than everyone else’s.

Hariparsad encourages people to take the pressure off.

“Diwali parcels are about making time to express love through effort and care. It’s not about spending money or feeling pressure to deliver at a certain level of polish.”

Whether you’re preparing a box filled with elaborate creations or keeping things simple with a few family favourites, what matters most is the thought behind it.

And while a beautifully decorated parcel might earn a few admiring glances, the flavours are what people tend to remember.

For more Diwali recipes and styling inspiration, follow Hariparsad’s culinary work on his website and Instagram.

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