A University of Pretoria student has established herself among Africa’s leading young female chess players after a year of international and national achievements, including representing South Africa at the Chess Olympiad.

The Pretoria Rekord reports that Hayley Nel, a 20-year-old Computer Science student at Tuks, has competed against some of the continent’s strongest players and is preparing to represent the university at the upcoming University Sport South Africa Chess Championships in Kimberley.

Chess is recognised as a sport because it involves structured competition, formal rules, training and measurable performance. Players must combine strategic thinking, concentration, memory and stamina to anticipate opponents’ moves and make decisions under pressure.

Nel’s achievements this year include a fourth-place finish in the women’s competition at the African Championships in Botswana, where she also established herself as Africa’s leading under-20 player.

She won the women’s competition at the Confederation of University and College Sports Associations (CUCSA) Games in Botswana and finished third at the South African Senior Championships.

She also represented Tuks at the FIDE World University Team Chess Championship, where the university was the only African team in the competition.

Another highlight was her selection for the South African team that competed at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

For Nel, the appeal of chess lies in the constant challenge of facing different opponents and finding solutions to new problems.

“Every game is different. You face new problems each time,” she said.

Her interest in the game started at home, where she played chess with her father as a young girl.

“Initially, I viewed chess as just another board game. It wasn’t until primary school that I realised chess is a sport,” she recalled.

The Tuks team will compete at the USSA Chess Championships in Kimberley at the end of November. The university finished fourth last year, but Nel is confident that the team can improve on that result, with seven players from last year’s squad returning.

Keeping chess-fit

Preparing for major competitions requires regular practice and discipline.

“For me, it is important to work daily on improving my chess tactics. We call it being chess-fit. I also believe in playing long games online or competing in a smaller tournament before a major event,” Nel said.

Physical fitness also plays a role in competitive chess, particularly during long games that demand sustained concentration.

Nel experienced this herself while she was still at school. After reaching a plateau in her chess performance, she began running three times a week and noticed an improvement in her results.

“While in high school, there was a time it felt like I was in a rut when it came to playing chess. It felt like I reached a plateau. But then I started to run three times a week. All of a sudden, I noticed a huge improvement in my chess,” she said.

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