Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has invited supporters to join him virtually at his Dublin hotel to watch Saturday’s Nations Championship Test between the world champions and Ireland, reports The Citizen.

Erasmus will not be allowed inside Dublin’s Aviva Stadium after World Rugby handed him a six-match ban for comments criticising match officials following last Friday’s Test against France in Paris.

Rather than dwell on the suspension, Erasmus has decided to turn the situation into an opportunity to connect with supporters.

In a post on X late on Wednesday (November 18), he invited fans to join him online while he watches the match from his hotel.

“Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch it on my own. So, let’s give it a go and I hope I get the ‘tech’ sorted = TV on, my laptop camera on and you’re welcome to join me,” he wrote.

Erasmus included a link for supporters to sign up to join the virtual viewing session.

Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and hope I get the “tech” sorted = TV on, My Laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me. Sign up here (adults 18+): https://t.co/PXrmKbKc00.… pic.twitter.com/QUZRsWmCLV — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 18, 2026

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