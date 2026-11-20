Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Daniel ‘Sailor’ Tshabalala is set to join ABC Motsepe League club Ben 10 FC as technical director, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Ben 10 FC chairperson Junior Gusha revealed the news to Sedibeng Ster Sport after the ABC Motsepe League match between Ben 10 FC and Boipatong at President Park Stadium in Vereeniging on November 15.

Tshabalala confirmed to Sedibeng Ster Sport that Gusha had approached him about coming on board. He has been following Ben 10 FC and attending their home matches, and was present on Sunday to watch the local derby between Ben 10 FC and Boipatong.

He will not be taking a seat on the bench, as the club already has a coach. Instead, his coaching experience is set to support young coach Katleho Tau, who guided Ben 10 FC into the ABC Motsepe League and has made his presence felt there.

Tshabalala is more than willing to help because Ben 10 FC is a Vaal side.

Sebokeng veteran brings CAF coaching experience to Vaal football

Tshabalala, who is from Sebokeng and holds CAF coaching qualifications including a CAF A Licence, is involved in grassroots football in the Vaal and is passionate about football development.

He was recently named Coach of the Tournament at the 2026 SAFA and FIFA Talent Development Scheme U15 Boys Inter-Provincial Tournament after the Gauteng U15 Boys team won the title.

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport, Tshabalala said he is more than willing to help because Ben 10 FC is a Vaal side.

“I could have done the same if Boipatong FC had approached me. These are our local teams, and they all need our help. I have been following both teams, and I believe we must try by all means to help them as much as we can. They are the pride of the Vaal. Remember, at one stage we had six teams playing in the league formerly known as Vodacom League,” said Tshabalala.

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