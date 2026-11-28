Benoni could become home to what developers describe as Africa’s first dedicated indoor athletics arena as Akani Simbine and his BackSports team explore a plan to bring indoor track and field to South African soil.

The proposed 9 500-capacity facility, which forms part of a broader indoor athletics development project, is targeting a potential 2030 opening. However, the project remains at concept stage, with its location, funding and necessary approvals yet to be finalised.

BackSports COO Erwin Schmidt told the Benoni City Times that the vision was driven by the lack of indoor athletics facilities on the continent, which forces South Africa’s top athletes to travel overseas to compete during the indoor season.

“Every year our top athletes have to travel to Europe or North America just to race indoors, which costs money and time away from home. Those who can’t make the trip miss the indoor season altogether.

“Akani has competed at the highest level for more than a decade and has seen first-hand what world-class facilities do for an athlete. At BackSports we produce and broadcast live sport, athletics included, so we know what it takes to stage an event and get it on screen. Bringing those two things together is really where this project started,” Schmidt explained.

South Africa’s fastest man over 100m Akani Simbine. Photo: Charles Ndou

Benoni emerges as preferred hub

Benoni has emerged as a potential location for the development, with Schmidt highlighting its proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, its accessibility from Johannesburg and Pretoria, and its position within reach of several townships.

“Ekurhuleni is home for Akani, who grew up in Kempton Park and Thembisa. Benoni is about 15 minutes from OR Tambo International Airport, so athletes and fans flying in from overseas can be at the venue soon after landing.

“In addition, the stadium will be within reach of multiple townships, including Daveyton, Tembisa, Tsakane and Kwa-Thema, so the facility can be utilised by schools, development clubs and athletes in those areas,” he said.

Schmidt confirmed that BackSports had identified three potential areas in Benoni, with one considered particularly suitable. However, no site has been secured and formal engagements with the City of Ekurhuleni are yet to begin.

“We’ll be engaging with the City of Ekurhuleni in the next two weeks and the conversations with property stakeholders will form part of that,” he said, adding that the organisation wanted the facility to become a shared asset developed with partners for the wider athletics community.

Funding drive and construction timeline

BackSports said an initial feasibility study has been completed, covering budget estimates and research into comparable developments. However, several important steps remain before the project can progress.

These include securing an agreement on the land, obtaining the necessary zoning and building approvals, confirming costs through detailed designs and specialist supplier quotations, and securing committed funding. The proposed BackTrack Fund, scheduled to launch in January 2027, will form part of a funding drive involving 11 potential funding avenues.

Schmidt said the response following the announcement last Friday (November 20) had been encouraging, with enquiries from people interested in investing and supporting the project.

The proposed 2030 opening remains a target rather than a confirmed completion date. BackSports hopes to begin construction by mid-2028, allowing approximately two years for construction, followed by testing and certification of the track.

“There’s no construction commitment yet. No contractor has been appointed, and we won’t appoint one until the site, approvals and funding are in place. If any of these steps shift, the opening date shifts with them, and we’ll be upfront about that,” Schmidt emphasised.

Multi-purpose venue and community vision

If realised, the arena would provide South African athletes with an opportunity to compete in a full indoor season at home, with BackSports envisaging competitions from October to January, catering for everyone from school athletes to elite competitors.

Beyond athletics, BackSports says the proposed venue could accommodate boxing, MMA, netball, basketball, gymnastics, concerts and conferences, creating opportunities for employment and local economic activity.

“For South African athletics, it would mean an indoor season at home for the first time. Our athletes could train and race indoors without leaving the country, and international athletes would have another reason to come to Africa,” Schmidt said.

He added that the broader vision was to create a facility that would serve the community beyond elite competition.

“It’s about uplifting high schools, primary schools and township areas, and the learners and sport dreamers in them. Sport changes lives, communities and schools.”