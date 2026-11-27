BMW has revealed more details of its first all-electric M3, offering a glimpse of what promises to be the most powerful production version of the performance saloon yet, reports The Citizen.

The latest teaser images, released after the model was first previewed in January, come with the first technical details of the high-performance electric car, which BMW says will usher in ‘a new dimension of driving dynamics’.

Although speculation has pointed to names such as i3 M and iM3, the newcomer is expected to carry the M3 EV badge.

4 motors, 625kW and a 650km range

At the heart of the M3 EV will be four electric motors, one driving each wheel, powered by a reported 100kWh battery pack.

The combined output is expected to reach 625kW and 1 200Nm, putting it 235kW and 550Nm ahead of the current M3 Competition’s 3.0-litre S58 turbocharged straight-six engine.

The figures also give substance to rumours dating back to 2023 that BMW was developing a quad-motor electric M3. Early speculation suggested an output of as much as 1 000kW, although the latest figures are considerably lower.

BMW has confirmed DC charging capability of up to 400kW and a claimed driving range of 650km. Performance figures, including acceleration and top speed, have yet to be announced.

Rear-biased power and a dedicated Drift mode

Although the M3 EV will share its underlying architecture with the i3, which debuted in March, BMW has made substantial changes to the electric drivetrain to give the performance model its own character.

An M-optimised Heart of Joy control module will manage the car’s dynamics, while a reworked electric all-wheel-drive system will direct most of the power to the rear wheels. The front axle can be disconnected when additional traction is not required, while a dedicated Drift mode adds another dimension to its driving capabilities.

Each wheel can be controlled independently through its own electric motor, allowing the system to manage power delivery with a level of precision not possible with a conventional drivetrain.

BMW is also addressing one of the more contentious aspects of performance electric cars: The absence of engine and gear-change sounds.

Its M eSound system generates artificial engine sounds that respond to accelerator inputs, simulated gear changes and regenerative braking, depending on the selected driving mode.

Simulated gear changes bring a familiar M experience

The M3 EV will also feature BMW’s eDrive Auto Mode, which simulates gear changes through six stages, adapting to the driver’s preferences, speed and driving conditions.

The system offers four settings: Auto, Preset Track, Off and Paddle. Preset Track is aimed at circuit driving, while Off provides a conventional electric vehicle driving experience. Paddle allows drivers to shift through the virtual transmission using the steering-wheel paddles.

The simulated gear changes are intended to give drivers a more familiar performance-car experience, despite the absence of a conventional gearbox.

“The moment you get into a car that is one megawatt in performance and you can control every individual wheel, I can guarantee you there might be something wrong with the engine sound if they still miss this, but not in how the car behaves. It’s incredible,” BMW M head of development Frank Weber told Autocar in 2023.

Will the BMW M3 EV reach South Africa?

The M3 EV will become the first dedicated M model in BMW’s Neue Klasse family and is expected to be sold alongside a conventional combustion-engine version.

Both versions are due next year, after the unveiling of the new 3 Series on which they are based.

The electric M3 is reportedly scheduled to make its debut in January 2027 and will also make extensive use of carbon fibre. BMW has yet to disclose further details about its construction.

While the i3 and new 3 Series have both been approved for the South African market from the first quarter of 2027, BMW has not confirmed whether the M3 EV will also make its way here.

Its local prospects are therefore likely to become clearer after the global unveiling.

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