Imagine skipping 163 times a minute, nearly 9 800 times an hour, for more than 11 hours!

Those are the astonishing numbers targeted by Ballito’s Tim Fitzgerald, who is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for the most skips over a rope in 12 hours. He will make the attempt before a Sharks game at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on December 12, raising money for charity in the process, reports North Coast Courier.

Skipping in 40-minute sessions with two-minute breaks for recovery, bathroom stops and refuelling, Fitzgerald hopes to reach a total of 111 000 skips. The current record of 105 000 was set by fellow South African SD Heijns in 2022.

“I used to be really into running and had started planning to take on a major challenge before a bad injury,” said Fitzgerald, who works as an instructor at HIITMANN in the Ballito village.

Tim Fitzgerald has been in training for the attempt since early last year. Photo: Supplied

“I found that I could still skip without discomfort and came across the world record, which together gave me the idea to make the attempt.”

Fitzgerald received a sponsored rope that automatically counts every skip and initially planned to attempt the record last year. But a lengthy application process for the official Guinness World Record attempt delayed his plans.

“The training has gone really well, I’ve done a few long attempts and have been jumping while holding weights to prepare for the toll on my arms,” he said.

“At this point I think I’ve probably done over two million jumps in preparation!”

Aside from the obvious physical demands of the record attempt, Fitzgerald has also been preparing for the mental challenge.

Tim Fitzgerald has been in training for the attempt since early last year. Photo: Supplied

“You can jump while listening to a playlist, but at the end of the day it’s hours on end with just your own thoughts.

“Figuring out how to combat the repetitiveness of it will be important I think. I’m a big fan of David Goggins and the way he takes on these kinds of challenges, so I think it’s going to be about breaking it into sections and just staying as focused as possible.”

Fitzgerald is raising funds for the Restore Africa Foundation’s Feed a Child Initiative. The Hollywood Foundation has pledged R50 000 in support and he hopes to match that amount through public donations via BackaBuddy.

Donations can be made on BackaBuddy.

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