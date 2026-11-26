The Vaal has long been recognised as a breeding ground for South African soccer talent, producing players who have gone on to represent some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Despite its rich soccer heritage, talented players and passionate supporters, however, the region still lacks a professional team competing at the highest level, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana believes the Vaal deserves better.

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport after his Tembisa Hollywood Thunder FC side faced Boipatong FC in an ABC Motsepe League match on November 22, Sikhosana praised the quality of soccer players produced by the region.

He said Vaal players stand out because of their technical ability, exceptional skills and confidence on the ball.

Vaal talent makes its mark at Orlando Pirates

Sikhosana knows the quality of Vaal soccer first-hand. During his playing career at Orlando Pirates, he shared the dressing room with several talented players from the region, including Joseph ‘China’ Masondo, Steve Lekoelea and Phiri Tsotetsi.

They were among the players who formed part of the Pirates squad that won the CAF Champions League in 1995, a landmark achievement for South African club soccer.

The Pirates has continued to recruit exceptional talent from the Vaal over the years, with Thabo Rakhale and current star Relebohile Mofokeng among the players who have represented the club.

For Sikhosana, the continued presence of Vaal-born players at top clubs is evidence of the region’s contribution to South African soccer.

“Almost every club in PSL has a player from Vaal and not just an ordinary player but an exceptional player. Abia Nale was one of the best players to come from Vaal, and watching Boipatong FC players – you can see the similarities in terms of skills.

“Vaal players are very skilful and comfortable on the ball. It is a pity that they don’t have a team that plays in the PSL,” he said.

Supporters deserve a team of their own

Sikhosana also highlighted the passion of local soccer supporters, saying those who regularly fill stadiums deserve a professional team representing their region.

A Vaal-based professional club could provide local players with a pathway to compete at a higher level while giving supporters an opportunity to rally behind a team they can call their own.

For a region that has contributed so much talent to South African soccer, Sikhosana believes having a team in the PSL would be a significant step forward.

His comments come as his Tembisa Hollywood Thunder FC continues its campaign in the ABC Motsepe League, the provincial-level competition from which clubs compete for promotion to the professional ranks.

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