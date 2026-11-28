North Beach resident Vincent ‘Vinno’ Pillay was already making his mark on South African soccer when players earned just R8 for a win in the 1960s, reports the Berea Mail.

In July 1969, he scored the historic first goal at the launch of the Federation Professional League setting the stage for a career filled with memorable achievements on and off the pitch.

Now 81, Pillay remains active in sport and community life. He facilitates a Keep Fit programme for his peers at the Sunken Gardens drawing on the discipline and passion that have shaped his life.

Career in education

Pillay spent 40 years in the education sector before retiring as principal of Clairwood Secondary School.

During his teaching career, he was seconded to the Transvaal College of Education, where he lectured and helped introduce and complete a three-year Teacher’s Commercial Diploma.

After returning to Durban, he served as head of department of commerce at Strelitzia Secondary School before eventually retiring as principal of Clairwood Secondary School.

Soccer journey

Having grown up in a family passionate about soccer, Pillay started playing at a young age and was also a founding member of Verulam Suburbs FC, where he played for 10 years.

One of the defining moments of his career came in July 1969, when he scored the first goal at the launch of the Federation Professional League (FPL). The match against Transvaal United ended in an exciting 3–3 draw.

Pillay went on to win the FPL League title in 1969, followed by two FPL Knockout Finals victories. His team beat Berea FC 3–1 in 1970 and Maritzburg City 6–0 in 1973.

He also represented the Natal Professional XI against Western Province, scoring a memorable first-half hat-trick.

“This was the best moment of my soccer life. It will forever live in my mind,” Pillay said.

His involvement in the sport continued well into later life. Between 2012 and 2014, he represented the KZN Over-60 Soccer Legends at the SA Golden Games. The team won the tournament unbeaten and without conceding a goal.

He was subsequently appointed coach of the KZN Over-60 Provincial Soccer Team, a position he held for two years. Under his guidance, the team retained its championship title without losing a match.

Pillay’s coaching career also spans several clubs, and he continues to share his knowledge and experience with others.

Community work and legacy

Pillay’s contribution to soccer extended beyond the playing field, with his involvement in community development, coaching and heritage preservation.

“I served as an honorary life vice-president of the SA Fed Soccer Legends and as a trustee of SCDIFA. I remained actively involved in coaching at association level and mentoring grassroots coaches in Phoenix and the greater Durban area,” he recalled.

He is also the founder and an executive member of the Curries Fountain Heritage and Preservation Committee.

“Within two years of the committee’s efforts, Amafa and key stakeholders officially declared Curries Fountain a protected heritage site for future generations. A milestone in our lifetime,” he said.

Pillay’s advice to aspiring soccer players is that natural ability alone is not enough to succeed.

“Talent alone is not enough. Take training seriously. Watch your diet. Listen to your coaches and never stop learning,” he said.

Away from the soccer field, Pillay has also participated in golf, bowling and tennis, earning recognition for his sporting abilities across these disciplines.

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