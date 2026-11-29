Captain Siya Kolisi is fired up to add another trophy to the Springboks’ ever-growing collection when they take on France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham this afternoon (November 29). Kick-off is at 18:40.

It is the inaugural finale of the new competition, and sees the Boks, who finished top of the south section log, up against France, who finished top of the north section, reports The Citizen.

France have all the momentum, with them on a five-match winning streak, which includes all three games this month. One of those was a tight 21-19 win over the Boks in Paris a few weeks ago.

Springboks seek turnaround after recent losses

The Boks in contrast have lost three of their last four games, including back-to-back defeats against France and Ireland (20-17 over the past weekend), for the first time since 2022, and thus head into the game with little momentum. They also lost to Australia in Perth a few weeks before the November tour.

But a confident Kolisi said that it all comes down to the final now, and that is what all the Boks’ focus is on, as they look to end a tough year on a high.

“It’s a final, and that says everything. We didn’t play our best in the last two games and didn’t do what we planned,” explained Kolisi.

“But we’ve had moments this year where we’ve played well as a unit, with good defence and everything clicking together. So, for us, it’s the most important test of the year.

“It’s a final and there is a trophy on the line, we can’t look past that. It would be great for us to win it, and become the first team to win the competition.

“It’s the last one [game of 2026]. France are a great team, and they have been formidable, but we learned a lot from that first game [loss].”

Top world ranking adds pressure in London

The match carries added significance as it is the Springboks’ final game of the year. They will not return to action until June or July next year, when they begin their preparations for the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

A defeat against France could also cost the Boks their world No 1 ranking, but Kolisi said they were not thinking about any of that.

“Like I said earlier, it’s a final, so we just want to win the game because that takes care of everything else. If we win, we won’t have to worry about any of that,” said Kolisi.

“We’re not thinking about world rankings or anything like that. We just want to win the game and win the final. I think that’s the most important thing. That is what we’ve prepared for this week.”

Assistant coach Felix Jones added that the match was one of the biggest of the year for the Boks and that it could be a similarly hard-fought game, like their clash in France a couple of weeks ago.

“It certainly is one of our biggest games of the year, and finals kind of have a life of their own as well,” said Jones.

“There’s a good chance it may not be like any of the games we’ve played this year, although playing France two weeks ago certainly will give us a bit of an insight [of how the] game could pan out. The last time we had a full-on final was in 2023, so it’s a big test for everyone.”

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