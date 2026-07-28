Creating lasting impact, one learner at a time

According to research, girls between the ages of 12 and 18 can miss up to 20% of the school year because they don’t have access to menstrual hygiene products. For many, the impact goes beyond absenteeism, it affects confidence, participation and future opportunities.

This is a reality that the Dis-Chem Foundation’s Million Comforts Campaign has been working to change. This year, the campaign takes another significant step forward.

Watch the video here:



Recognising that every learner’s journey is different, and is shaped by more than access to menstrual hygiene products, the Foundation has expanded Million Comforts to address the broader social, health and developmental challenges affecting both girls and boys.

“Schools should be safe, supportive spaces for learning, yet many learners face daily challenges linked to limited access to hygiene products, health services and mentorship, which directly affects confidence and academic participation,” says Jacqueline Kahlberg from the Dis-Chem Foundation.

The campaign will continue to drive nationwide sanitary pad collection campaigns every March and July, with donations accepted at all Dis-Chem and Dis-Chem Baby City stores. Girls at beneficiary schools receive six months’ worth of sanitary pads twice a year, ensuring uninterrupted support throughout the year. Strategic partners; C J Distributin, Suzuki, Community To Career, and Unilever will help strengthen the campaign’s reach through logistics, mobility and learner development.

Ultimately, learner development is about more than education. It’s about giving them the confidence to show up, the support to succeed and the opportunity to thrive.