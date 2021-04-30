SSA mum on alleged exploitation of Eugene De Kock’s state-employed caregiver

Siyanda Ndlovu

On Thursday UDM leader Bantu Holomisa released a letter addressed to State Security Agency (SSA) Minister Ayanda Dlodlo about the alleged exploitation of a caregiver reportedly hired by the agency to look after apartheid doctor and torturer Eugene de Kock.

SSA spokesperson Mava Scott confirmed receiving the letter but said the department would not be commenting further.

When The Citizen asked if the department was aware of Holomisa’s claims, Scott insisted there would be no further comments.

“We are looking into the matter internally, I cannot say anything further than that,” Scott said.

Scott said there was no need for Holomisa to release the letter intended for the minister to the public.

“The letter was addressed to the minister and not the public.”

In his low-key comments, Holomisa asks about claims the caregiver for De Kock has not been paid for nearly two years.

It is clear from the testimony at the Zondo commission that Mr. De Kock lived the life of a king during operation lock, but that he continues to do so, with a live-in-servant, in the name of Ms—-, who is this apartheid’s monster’s beck and call.

Holomisa said the woman whose name is redacted in the letter was an employee of Life GroenKloof Hospital in Pretoria before she was hired to look after De Kock.

“Her job description is to ensure that De Kock regularly takes his medication and also to do housework such as cooking and cleaning,” reads the letter.

He further claims the minister was made aware of the situation at some point and intervened but later turned her back on the woman.

“One might wonder why Ms —- has stayed so long in her job, but given that Eugene de Kock and the SSA are her so-called employees, one might understand her reluctance to rock the proverbial boat, she is dealing with the SSA after all and might just be plainly scared of some sort of reprisal,” reads the letter.

Holomisa has since challenged the minister to intervene in ensuring the woman is fully compensated for the “19 months that she is owed” a salary.