Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
30 Apr 2021
3:47 pm

All eyes on Makhubo’s reaction to SIU report implicating JPC bosses

Siyanda Ndlovu

Mayor says he will continue to play oversight in the process on behalf of the city and residents of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

All eyes are now on Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo’s reaction to a report on financial misconduct and corruption at the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) relating to Covid-19 expenditure.

Five senior employees including CEO Helen Botes and CFO Imraam Bhamjee may be guilty of financial misconduct, according to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report.

On Friday, the mayor in a statement confirmed he had received the report from the SIU.

The report stems from the awarding of Covid-19 deep-cleaning contracts worth nearly R19 million to four service providers, allegedly at “inflated prices.”

Makhubo said the report had been referred to economic development MMV Lawrence Khoza, acting city manager Floyd Brink, JPC board chairperson Moeketsi Rabodila JPC acting CEO Ruby Mathang for consideration and action.

“The report has adverse findings and we have directed the board of JPC to provide us with a clear and concise approach to ensuring we discipline and charge those employees identified to have acted improperly,” Makhubo said.

Makhubo said the JPC board had undertaken to act decisively and in line with its fiduciary duties in ensuring accountability and consequence management in matters emanating from the investigations.

ALSO READ: JPC board wants ‘corrupt’ CEO back despite SIU corruption report

He said that he would continue to play oversight in the process on behalf of the city and residents of Johannesburg.

The Citizen reported on Thursday that the JPC board wanted the “corrupt” CEO back despite the SIU report.

Letters seen by The Citizen include one addressed to Makhubo by Rabodila requesting the lifting of the suspension. According to the letter, the board met on 21 April and resolved to lift the suspensions and that a formal report would be furnished in this regard.

Additional reporting by Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

 

 

 

