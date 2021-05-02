News
2 May 2021
KZN gov requests state funeral for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

Sandisiwe Mbhele

KZN government has appealed to all citizens to keep the Zulu royal family in their prayers.

Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attends the festival of ' Zulu 200' celebrating the existence of the Zulu Nation at the King Shaka International airport in Durban on September 22, 2013. - King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness. King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulus will was read in the presence of more than 200 members of the Royal Family on March 24, 2021. In line wih his wishes, the King, the Family announced that Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will act as Regent of the Zulu Nation during the interregnum. While Her Majesty is the de facto Regent, further decisions on the succession of the Zulu Monarchy will not be announced until the familys mourning period has been observed. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has sent in a request to the Presidency for a state funeral for the late Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The provincial government made the announcement on Sunday. In a statement, Premier Sihle Zikalala confirm that “on behalf of the people of KZN, he has submitted a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a state funeral in honour of the distinguished role played by Regent of the Zulu Nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

“The application of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is indeed being considered by the Presidency, taking into account all matters tabled and submitted in the proposal. The KZN provincial government will await further communication and feedback from the Presidency.”

Zikalala said the queen’s passing had “traumatised the entire nation which had barely recovered from the colossal demise of His Majesty, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.”

KZN government has appealed to all citizens to keep the Zulu royal family in their prayers, “as they navigate these extraordinary and painful times.”

ALSO READ: Zulu kingdom devastated as regent Queen Mantfombi passes away

The first wife of the late Zulu King died last Thursday, 29 April at Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital, just over a month after King Zwelithini’s passing.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said MaDlamini passed away unexpectedly, leaving the royal family “utterly bereft”.

“This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us.”

The royal family has been rocked by claims that MaDlamini was reportedly heading to court to interdict the coronation of a new ruler of the AmaZulu nation amid allegations that the king’s will could have been forged.

READ NEXT: Zulu royal family rocked by claims king’s will may have been forged – reports

