Editorial
1 minute read
26 Jul 2021
5:05 am
News
Editorials | News | Opinion | Premium

The sooner we all get vaccinated, the better

Editorial

As European countries implement rules to make it harder for those who refuse the jab to spread the virus, SA still has a long way to go.

Picture: iStock
Germany’s announcement that they will bring new restrictions against people who are not vaccinated if Covid infections continue to rise, is not unexpected. They aren’t the only country that is either threatening to take action or put in place restrictions against anti-vaxxers. Nor will they be the last. Helge Braun, chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, said: “Vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated people.” Germans can attend sport events, visit restaurants and movies if they are either fully vaccinated or able to provide a recent negative test. But this could change for unvaccinated people as “the risk...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Vaccine disinformation beats govt's weak communication strategy
2 days ago
2 days ago

COVID-19

Netcare in disbelief over anti-vaxxer heart surgeon's stance
3 days ago
3 days ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths
4 days ago
4 days ago

COVID-19

Gauteng looking to ramp up daily Covid-19 vaccinations to 100k
4 days ago
4 days ago