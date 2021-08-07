Solid results but no fireworks for Team SA in Tokyo

Wesley Botton

Marathon runner Gerda Steyn was the best of the South African contingent on Saturday, on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Steyn formed part of a large lead group in the early stages of the women’s 42.2km race, but she lost touch and went through halfway in 22nd position in 1:15:37.

The national record holder managed to claw her way through the field, however, to finish 15th in 2:32:10.

Though she was well off the pace of Kenyan athlete Peres Jepchirchir, who won the race in 2:27:20, it was the best result by a South African in the women’s marathon at the Olympics since Colleen de Reuck finished ninth at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

ALSO READ: Struggle continues for Team SA at Tokyo Olympics

“I’m really happy with 15th place,” Steyn said.

“I’ve never been so overwhelmed with support, and I did it for everyone back home.”

Irvette van Zyl, the only other South African in the field, did not reach the finish.

Elsewhere on day 15 of the Games, Dom Scott-Efurd was 20th in the women’s 10 000m final on the track.

She completed the 25-lap race in 32:14.05, with Dutch star Sifan Hassan winning gold in 29:55.32.

ALSO READ: How some South Africans would love a ‘do-over’ in Tokyo

Track cyclist Johan Spies finished fifth in his keirin heat and went on to settle for fifth place again in his repechage.

He was eliminated ahead of the quarter-finals, bringing a close to the SA cycling team’s Olympic campaign.

The national squad will have one more chance to add to their three-medal haul at the multi-sport showpiece when Stephen Mokoka, Elroy Gelant and Desmond Mokgobu turn out in the men’s marathon on Sunday morning, starting at midnight (SA time).