Top witness in Zuma, Thales corruption trial dies

The main witness and author of the forensic report in the arms deal trial against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, has reportedly died.

Auditor, Johan van der Walt, died in Johannesburg on Saturday, according to media reports.

While it was unclear what caused his death, News24 reported on Sunday that sources close to Van der Walt’s family said he had died of natural causes.

Described as a “bloodhound” auditor, Van der Walt is said to have consulted with state prosecutors about his appearance at the arms deal trial.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting in 2017 as a senior managing director, Van der Walt worked for KPMG as a partner and forensic auditor. He authored the report into the money flows between Zuma and his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik.

Shaik was found guilty of fraud and corruption in June 2005, and Van der Walt was the State’s chief witness in his trial.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday set down the arms deal trial to 9 and 10 September following an application by Zuma’s legal team to postpone the case due to his admission in hospital.

The high court was expected to hear Zuma’s special plea for the recusal of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor, Billy Downer.

Zuma faces 16 counts including fraud‚ corruption, money laundering and racketeering, while Thales – which allegedly bribed him – faces four counts.

The NPA has lined up 217 witnesses to testify in the trial.

Medical report

The postponement came after Zuma’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, as well as advocate Wim Trengove, who is representing the NPA and Downer, agreed to have the trial postponed.

Mpofu informed Judge Piet Koen the state and defence were in agreement that the trial should be postponed to September for an open court hearing.

Koen, however, indicated that Zuma’s doctors would be required to testify and face cross-examination in court.

A medical report would also be required from the former president’s legal team, which must be provided to the state by 20 August.

The judge also ruled that the state is allowed to appoint a doctor to examine Zuma and ascertain his fitness to stand trial.

