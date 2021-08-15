ANC wishes Zuma ‘speedy recovery’ after surgical procedure

Citizen reporter

After the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced that former president Jacob Zuma had a surgical procedure on Saturday and other procedures, the ANC has wished him a speedy recovery.

In a statement, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they are urging “its members and the people of South Africa to keep Comrade Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during this time, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The department said in a statement that Zuma remains in a hospital outside Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

“As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible,” the statement read.

“As inmates are placed in correctional centres involuntarily, the state has a total and inescapable responsibility and duty to care for them in a manner that does not violate or compromise their constitutional rights, which include access to health care.”

The DSC appealed to the public to refrain from speculating about the health of the former president, saying people should “allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him”.

This week details of Zuma’s health were revealed in court papers during his arms deal trial at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Zuma is said to have suffered a “traumatic injury” late in 2020 and requires extensive medical treatment to recover.

In June, Zuma was sentenced to 15-months in jail by the ConCourt for his failure to obey orders to appear and testify before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. He was serving his jail term at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN.