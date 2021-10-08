ZCC pastor charged with grisly murder and rape

Narissa Subramoney

A Zion Christian Church (ZCC) pastor has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend and the rape of her 14-year-old relative.

34-year-old Samuel John Noko allegedly murdered Monni Monyeki, aged 29, and buried her in a shallow grave near a river in Mathibestad.

Monyeki’s aunt reported her missing on 29 May 2021, and at that time, the last person she was seen with was Noko.

The lovers had allegedly performed some rituals together, and shortly afterwards, Noko was spotted pushing Monyeki in a wheelbarrow. She’d reportedly had consumed a substance that made her dizzy.

Police investigations led them to Noko, who, on 12 June 2021, pointed them to a shallow grave where he had buried his girlfriend.

Forensic examinations revealed that some of her body parts were missing.

At the same time, Monyeki’s 14-year-old relative reported being raped, allegedly by Noko.

She said Noko had raped her at the time Monyeki went missing.

Noko has since been charged with raping a minor and murder. He appeared at the Moretele Magistrate’s Court, where the case was postponed until 26 November for further investigations.

Noko will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

