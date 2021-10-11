Daily news update: Mabuya has ‘licence to be corrupt’, Steenhuisen digs in heels on Phoenix posters

Citizen Reporter

EFF Leader Julius Malema says those who support President Cyril Ramaphosa are given a “licence to be corrupt”, which is why there has yet to be action against Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane for allegedly pocketing money meant for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service.

Malema, who was on the campaign trail in Bloemhof, North West, on Sunday, called on Mabuyane to step down, after the Public Protector’s report implicating Mabuyane was released on Friday.

Amid mounting calls for Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to step down after Friday’s damning report from the public protector, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will study the report into his political ally and believes this is a matter that “has to be looked at closely”.

Ramaphosa on Saturday was quizzed on the report by journalists while he was on the campaign trail in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

“I haven’t seen the report myself, I’ve just read about it in the media. And clearly, it’s a matter that has to be looked at closely, to be studied [and] put under consideration,” the president said.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress of the People (Cope), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), have called for Mabuyane to resign, but the premier said he would challenge the report in court.

Part of the nature of South African football is to give players and coaches nicknames. Some have remained with footballers long past their retirement. Iconic ones include “16V”, given to Doctor Khumalo. You cannot help but include “Mercedes Benz” whenever you say Linda Buthelezi. John Moshoeu was called “Shoes” to the point that you’d even think it was on his birth certificate.

Hugo Broos masterminded a 3-1 win over Ethiopia on Saturday in Bahir Dar. Picture: Kidus Yoftahe/Backpagepix.

How can you forget the “Midnight Express”, Helman Mkhalele and Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe. Edward “Magents” Motale. Harold “Jazzy Queen” Legodi. Mlungsi “Professor” Ngubane. Vincent “Computer” Lamola. The list is endless. And it has not taken long for fans to coin a nickname for Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

If you happened to spend a minute or two on the trend list on Twitter on Saturday evening, you might have come across the hashtag #RickFlair, and the immediate reaction was, ‘did he just pass away?’ Yours truly will be the first to admit that I thought the legendary World Wrestling Entertainment ex-pro had been reunited with his ancestors. I, and many on the Twitter streets, were wrong. Flair is alive and well.

A suspect in a vehicle hijacking allegedly shot himself in the head on Saturday morning, after he was cornered by police near the N2 outside Mount Ayliff.

According to a statement, the Highway Patrol Unit received an alert about a blue Ford Fiesta that had been hijacked in Msobomvu and was heading in the direction of Mount Ayliff. At around 07:00, the High Patrol members spotted the vehicle on the N2, opposite Chithwa Location, and stopped it.

Two occupants allegedly jumped out of the car and started running in opposite directions, leading to the officers giving chase on foot, while mobilising backup from the SAPS.

DA leader John Steenhuisen maintains that he will not apologise for his party’s controversial election posters in Phoenix, Durban, that caused outrage among many South Africans.

Steenhuisen says the messaging on the posters – which read: “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes” – has been “misinterpreted”.

He says all his party was trying to do was to pay tribute to “law-abiding citizens of all colours who stood up for law and order” during the deadly July unrest that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The DA election posters in Phoenix, KZN, read: ‘The ANC called you racists’ and ‘The DA calls you heroes’. Picture: Twitter/@SihleSamketi

Cape Town’s fifth anti-vaxxer demonstration turned ugly after demonstrators clashed with police this weekend.

Dozen’s of people had gathered on the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on Saturday to voice their discontent over mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports.

While the government has not imposed mandatory vaccines on South Africans, it is ramping up efforts to get at least 70 % of the population immunised against the deadly and highly contagious Coronavirus before an impending fourth wave.

A Youtube video by Alternative News ZA shows riot police with shields swoop in on the gathering. Some of the marchers had refused to wear masks.

One protestor was seen without a mask, getting into a police officer’s face.

The Western Cape remains the last bastion of apartheid in South Africa.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images

That’s according to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was speaking during the party’s election manifesto launch on Saturday in Cape Town ahead of the 1 November municipal polls.

Mashatile slammed the DA-led provincial government, saying it was choosing to take the path of inequality and exclusion while the province’s majority is languishing in poverty.

He called on ANC members in the province to make sure that the Western Cape, the only province not under the control of the governing party, “becomes once more the home of the ANC” and progressive politics.