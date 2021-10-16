Daily news update: ANC councillor candidate shot dead, 11 TMPD officers arrested and Max Mqadi survives shooting

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor candidate has been shot dead during a door-to-door campaign in Cato Crest in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

According to Emer-G-Med, one other person also died at the scene, while two others were left injured.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to the scene just after 18h00 and on arrival found two males approximately forty years of age in a Nissan Navara. On closer inspection they were found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” it said in a statement.

Picture: Supplied

Eleven Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting three men.

This follows an investigation by the TMPD internal affairs unit that deals with conduct of members.

“The matter was given full attention and the TMPD fully cooperated with the independent Police investigative directorate (IPID). Further investigations led to the arrest of eleven TMPD members who are allegedly involved in the assault of the three males. The Tshwane Metro Police Department condemns such actions from its members, internal disciplinary processes will continue amid with these arrests,” said the TMPD in a statement.

12-to-17 year olds who want to get a Covid-19 vaccine don’t need their parents’ consent. Picture for illustration: iStock

During the Department of Health’s weekly Covid-19 vaccination briefing on Friday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed children aged 12 to 17 can get ready to receive their vaccines.

Phaahla said vaccinations would begin on 20 October. In the meantime, the department is preparing the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS), as well as working on logistical preparations.

The date was carefully chosen due to final examinations starting soon. This is also meant to be especially helpful for matriculants, who are encouraged to register on the EVDS.

King Mswati III head of state of Eswatini.(Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, shut down the Internet for two hours Friday as pro-democracy marchers headed to the capital.

The shutdown came as images of the protests circulated on social and traditional media, including pictures of two people who said they had been injured by gunshots fired by security forces.

The Internet shutdown blocked social media completely for two hours, and left many services running very slowly afterwards.

“It is a pity that we have a government that chooses on suppressing the people’s voices, or shut down all communications lines, instead of addressing the demands that are being raised by our people,” said Wonder Mkhonza, general secretary of the Amalgamated Trade Union of Swaziland.

Zinhle Mqadi and her father Max Mqadi, founder of Max’s Lifestyle Village. Picture: Instagram

Durban businessman Max Mqadi, owner of Umlazi restaurant Max’s Lifestyle, survived being shot and he has his iPhone 12 to thank, says a source close to his family.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp status posted by an unknown person has been doing the rounds on social media. In the image, a man’s hand can be seen holding a damaged iPhone 12 covered in blood.

The back of the phone has a bullet lodged at the top of it, right next to the camera while the front shows the screen shattered at the top, where the impact of the bullet presumably damaged the phone.

“iPhone 12 couldn’t penetrate the bullet into his head as he was on the phone. Oh God uyaphila indeed,” read one WhatsApp status caption.