Here is your new miss SA, Lalela Mswane

The new Miss South Africa was announced as Lalela Mswane on Saturday evening at GrandWest’s Grand Arena following months of build-up and excitement.

She is a law graduate, a model and a dancer.

Lalela Mswane, Miss SA 2021

She takes home prizes worth more than R4 million, including R1 million in cash.

She was handed her crown by outgoing Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa.

The pageant’s two runners-up were also awarded R175,000 each.

26-year-old fan favourite Zimi Mabunzi was a runner-up. She is from eQonce (King William’s Town) in the Eastern Cape and is in the final year of her law degree. She also intends to study and make music someday.

Moratwe Masima was the other runner-up. The 25-year-old from Sandton is already a medical doctor and in the first year of an internship at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. She has ambitions of becoming a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

The top three winners of the competition will respectively get the chance to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational pageants.

South Africa’s 2019 Miss Universe titleholder, Zozibini Tunzi, was a backstage presenter at the Miss South Africa pageant this year alongside 2018 Miss Universe winner Catriona Gray.

“It’s such a full-circle moment for me because I started on the stage as a contestant, to being a judge and now to backstage hosting. I will have touched and experienced every aspect of the show. That to me is very special,” said Zozi.

It was the first time ever that three reigning beauty queens attended the glamorous event.

Miss Universe Andrea Meza, Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe were all in attendance.

#MissSA2021 Zozibini is a breath of fresh air.. Can't get over her beauty pic.twitter.com/lmEuSeICmZ— Desire Mohlala (@DesireMohlala) October 16, 2021

It was a beautiful night to remember as former Miss Universe’s Catriona Gray (2018) and Tunzi worked as backstage presenters for this year’s pageant.

GrandWest; ROYALTY has entered the building! We are so excited to host local and international queens ahead of this evening’s @official_misssa extravaganza ???? pic.twitter.com/MqyVYRDMZB— GrandWest (@GrandWestSA) October 16, 2021

???????????????? | Here are reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza and former Miss Universe titleholders Margaret Gardiner and Pia Wurtzbach at the Miss South Africa 2021 red carpet.#MissUniverse #MissSA #MissSA2021 #MissSouthAfrica #MissSouthAfrica2021 #MissosologyBig5 pic.twitter.com/qlNnoUVZUb— Missosology (@missosology) October 16, 2021

Look at @ShannonEsra humbly seated on the judges table



When she knows she could easily be competing in #MissSA2021 if she wasn’t busy being Sandra Stein



#MissSouthAfrica ❤️‍????❤️‍????❤️‍????❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J4QCWgAaKp— Jay (@RewindMzansi) October 16, 2021

FAMOUS FACES AT THE FINALE

Celebrities Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio hosted the proceedings with Tunzi and Gray acting as backstage correspondents.

Ntokozo Mbambo, Zakes Bantwini and the Ndlovu Youth Choir also performed live.