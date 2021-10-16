Here is your new miss SA, Lalela Mswane

The new Miss South Africa was announced as Lalela Mswane on Saturday evening at GrandWest’s Grand Arena following months of build-up and excitement.
She is a law graduate, a model and a dancer.
She takes home prizes worth more than R4 million, including R1 million in cash.
She was handed her crown by outgoing Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa.
The pageant’s two runners-up were also awarded R175,000 each.
26-year-old fan favourite Zimi Mabunzi was a runner-up. She is from eQonce (King William’s Town) in the Eastern Cape and is in the final year of her law degree. She also intends to study and make music someday.
Moratwe Masima was the other runner-up. The 25-year-old from Sandton is already a medical doctor and in the first year of an internship at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. She has ambitions of becoming a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.
The top three winners of the competition will respectively get the chance to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational pageants.
South Africa’s 2019 Miss Universe titleholder, Zozibini Tunzi, was a backstage presenter at the Miss South Africa pageant this year alongside 2018 Miss Universe winner Catriona Gray.
“It’s such a full-circle moment for me because I started on the stage as a contestant, to being a judge and now to backstage hosting. I will have touched and experienced every aspect of the show. That to me is very special,” said Zozi.
It was the first time ever that three reigning beauty queens attended the glamorous event.
ALSO READ: WATCH: This is where Miss SA 2021 winner is going to live
Miss Universe Andrea Meza, Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe were all in attendance.
It was a beautiful night to remember as former Miss Universe’s Catriona Gray (2018) and Tunzi worked as backstage presenters for this year’s pageant.
FAMOUS FACES AT THE FINALE
Celebrities Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio hosted the proceedings with Tunzi and Gray acting as backstage correspondents.
Ntokozo Mbambo, Zakes Bantwini and the Ndlovu Youth Choir also performed live.
Here are all the sponsors and prizes for Miss South Africa 2021:
- American Swiss: Official crown sponsor
- Bacher & Co: Fragrance sponsorship for her year of reign
- Brand South Africa: Play Your Part ambassador
- Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice: Dental and oral hygiene care
- Central Square Sandton: Use of a luxurious two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Sandton
- City of Cape Town: Official hosting partner
- House of BNG: Official celebration partner
- Lajawi Hair: Official hair styling sponsor for her year of reign
- Mercedes Benz: The use of a C-Class Sedan for her year of reign
- Miss South Africa Organisation: R1 million in cash
- Motherkind: Official wellness & collagen product sponsor
- MUK haircare: Official hair product sponsor
- Neda Beauty & Healing: Care of Miss South Africa’s brows, facial skincare treatments and laser treatments
- PWC: The official auditors of Miss South Africa 2020
- Sparkle Cosmetics/Gelish SA/Morgan Taylor SA: Nail care for her year of reign
- Steve Madden: Official shoe sponsor
- Strands of Love: Miss South Africa’s hair extensions sponsor
- Sun International: Miss SA’s home away from home
- Switch Playground SA: Official fitness partner; includes Switch classes and personal training sessions.
- The Firepower Group: Empowering Miss South Africa with self-development workshops
- Top Drawer Collection: Luxury sleepwear
- Veaudry Global: Official haircare sponsor
- Vursa: Interior designers and furnishers of the Miss South Africa apartment
- Woolworths: To sponsor Miss South Africa with WBeauty and Woolworths home products throughout the year of reign
- ZOËT: Clothing sponsor