Is Bonang Matheba ready for motherhood?

Bonang Matheba is so smitten with her current lover that she’s considering motherhood.

The media darling got her fans excited over the weekend when she tweeted “I love this boy. Finna [sic] give him some babies”.

“Spoken like a gone girl, congrats Queen,” replied @NthabisengMandy.

“@Bonang mithisa yena mntase,” joked @sissgugu, prompting Bonang to impregnate her partner.

Most of the responses, however, were from fans dying to know who this new man is that has her ready for motherhood .

“…last time I shared, ya’ll spammed his IG! Then… Pain,” laughed Bonang, indicating that she would not be sharing who she is dating this time around.

Bonang was presumably referring to the time she posted birthday wishes to former Albanian Football star-turned-businessman Fatmir Oni Hysenbelliu.

Around the time she posted Fatmir, Bonang was on holiday in Albania with her cousin Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe.

ZAlebs reported that he celebrated his birthday at a location called the Prestige Resort and said resort posted an image of Bonang on their page at the time, listing her as a special guest of the birthday celebrations.

South Africans then flooded his comments with jokes, congratulatory messages and “thirsty” comments.

All4Women previously reported that Matheba had joked that she was moving to Albania to live with her man but she later deleted the tweet.

The publication also featured images of the pair from around the same time (April 2019), when they were both on holiday in Dubai.

Aside from her changing feelings about motherhood, Bonang also found herself trending over the weekend regarding allegations about her House of BNG brand and ongoing feud with her former management company, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

Social media users have now been left with questions surrounding the ownership of the brand and what the real issue is between Bonang Matheba and CSA.

