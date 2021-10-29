Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi involved in car accident

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi has been rushed to hospital after she was involved in a car accident.

Cosatu confirmed the news in a statement and said she got into an accident while on her way to the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba rally in Soweto on Friday evening.

“Cosatu can confirm that President Zingiswa Losi was involved in a car accident on her way to the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in Soweto. She did not sustain any major injuries but she has gone to hospital for standard medical checkups. We wish her a speedy recovery,” it said.

This is a developing story