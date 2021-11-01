Five killed in Phoenix arson, following domestic dispute

Narissa Subramoney

A family of five has died after a fire broke out at their flat in Phoenix, Durban, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Durban police who responded to the distress call said seven people managed to escape the blaze.

“When police arrived at the scene they found that seven residents of the flat managed to escape whilst five perished in the fire,” said Durban Saps’ Brigadier Jay Naicker.

The victims are aged between 3 and 37 years old. Residents in the area said there was a domestic altercation at the home prior to the fire.

Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the blaze. The man fled the scene shortly after the fire broke out and took refuge at a relative’s home before police managed to locate him.

Police and forensic officials were on the scene at Kidstone Flat. Five bodies were recovered in an arson attack. Photo: Saps Durban

“He had serious burn wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he is being held under police guard,” said Naicker.

The man’s 37-year-old wife, his 14-year-old daughter, two sons aged 8 and 3 years, as well as his 8-year-old nephew, died in the fire.

Phoenix police are investigating a case of arson and murder.

Naicker said police started identifying the man’s relatives as soon as officers realised he’d fled the scene.

The police’s hunch paid off, as the man was located at the home of relatives in the Phoenix area- who had no idea he was on the run.

“The suspect is being treated for his wounds, thereafter we will charge him with arson and murder. He will appear in court soon,” said Naicker.

Investigations are ongoing.

