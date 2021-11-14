News

Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
14 Nov 2021
WATCH: Kolisi gives Bok fan one-of-a-kind autograph

Wesley Botton

After bidding farewell with a well-placed slap and a warm hug, Kolisi hit the change rooms.

Siya Kolisi takes a selfie with fans after South Africa's match against Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had fans in stitches on Saturday in a unique display of national pride after the SA team’s victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.

On the sidelines at the end of the game, Kolisi cleared the barrier next to the stands for a brief interaction with a spectator who was kitted in nothing but tightly fitted swimming briefs which showcased the national flag.

With the Bok fan handing the skipper a marker and turning around, and with nothing else on hand, Kolisi obliged by signing his rump.

After bidding farewell with a well-placed slap and a warm hug, Kolisi hit the change rooms and the eager fan, who was not hassled by a nearby security guard, returned to the crowd, thrilled with his one-of-a-kind autograph.

ALSO READ: ‘We took our opportunities,’ says Kolisi after Boks’ win against Scots

Earlier, Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as South Africa charged to a convincing 30-15 win over Scotland.

The Boks remained unbeaten on their end-of-year tour after beating Wales in their opening match last week.

RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

England's Jones wants Springbok scalp after Wallaby win
52 mins ago
52 mins ago

RUGBY

'We took our opportunities,' says Kolisi after Boks' win against Scots
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

RUGBY

Springboks power past Scotland at Murrayfield
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

RUGBY

Boks are 'unbelievable team, but they have weaknesses,' says Hogg
21 hours ago
21 hours ago


