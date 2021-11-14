WATCH: Kolisi gives Bok fan one-of-a-kind autograph

Wesley Botton

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had fans in stitches on Saturday in a unique display of national pride after the SA team’s victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.

On the sidelines at the end of the game, Kolisi cleared the barrier next to the stands for a brief interaction with a spectator who was kitted in nothing but tightly fitted swimming briefs which showcased the national flag.

With the Bok fan handing the skipper a marker and turning around, and with nothing else on hand, Kolisi obliged by signing his rump.

After bidding farewell with a well-placed slap and a warm hug, Kolisi hit the change rooms and the eager fan, who was not hassled by a nearby security guard, returned to the crowd, thrilled with his one-of-a-kind autograph.

Earlier, Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as South Africa charged to a convincing 30-15 win over Scotland.

The Boks remained unbeaten on their end-of-year tour after beating Wales in their opening match last week.