Editorials
2 minute read
17 Nov 2021
7:00 am
News

Africa is failing to work in unison

Editorials

In Africa, unity has been an illusion and concerted effort to improve the lives of ordinary people has, by and large, been an abject failure.

AFP/MARCO LONGARI
The saying that “the whole is greater than the sum of the parts” is most commonly taken to mean that there is strength in numbers and people can exert far more influence when united and working together as a team. That phrase, rather than flowery commitments to freedom and praise for past leaders, should be framed and hung upon the walls of any pan-African organisation. That’s because, manifestly, this continent of ours, its leaders and its people (often following the message of their leaders) have failed to work in unison to become the global political, social and economic powerhouse that...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Despair looms as food prices soar
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Stage 4 load shedding cripples businesses - and costs about R2.8bn
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Calls for more long weekends to help boost local tourism industry
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago