Armed robbers target KZN’s elderly in separate incidents in a single day

A gang of about four armed robbers attacked three elderly people in their homes in Durban in three separate incidents on Monday.

In the first home invasion, a 71-year-old woman was attacked and robbed while she was cleaning her religious idols.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) responded to the distress call in Valdin Heights.

“On arrival, the frantic victim informed our members that she was washing her religious idols when four armed men entered her house through an unlocked gate,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

The robbers pistol-whipped her before forcing her to the ground.

“One suspect placed his foot on her throat and demanded to know where her valuables were hidden,” said Balram.

The suspect’s accomplices ransacked two bedrooms.

“They loaded jewellery into pillowcases before they sped off in a white Ford Ranger Club Cab,” said Balram.

KZN elderly attacked in their homes in three separate incidents in a single day

In the second incident, an 82-year-old woman was assaulted, allegedly by the same robbery suspects in her Inanda home on Monday.

The woman told Rusa members that four or five armed men entered her home through an unlocked gate.

The armed robbers assaulted the elderly woman and demanded valuables.

“They broke through a locked bedroom door and made off with a pillowcase filled with valuables,” said Balram.

The armed robbers fled in a white Ford Ranger Club Cab believed to be used in the other robbery.

The victim’s 60-year-old mentally challenged daughter was in the house at the time of the robbery but she was not injured.

In the third incident, a 75-year-old Redcliffe man took on the armed robbers while his four-year-old granddaughter locked herself in the bathroom.

Rusa‘s Verulam Operations Center received reports of a robbery in progress at approximately 13:18.

“All available Reaction Officers were dispatched to the property and on arrival were met by the 75-year-old male victim.

The elderly man, his 70-year-old wife, their 4-year-old granddaughter and her mother were in the house when four armed robbers entered the yard.

“The robbers bent the security gate and were attempting to kick down the door. The elderly victim held the door from inside the house. His 4-year-old granddaughter locked herself in the bathroom,” said Balram.

The robbers fled after they failed to gain entry into the home.

“The incident was captured on CCTV. A 9mm bullet was recovered next to the kitchen door. The suspects fled in a white Ford Ranger Club Cab.

The victims were not physically injured but were in a state of shock.

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

