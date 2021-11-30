Case against Soweto man accused of storing body parts in fridge postponed

Citizen Reporter

The murder case against Flavio Hlabangwane, linked to body parts discovered in his fridge, has been postponed to Friday, 3 December.

Hlabangwane briefly appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed due to financial issues with his legal representation.

During his previous appearance last week, the court heard that the 26-year-old attempted to commit suicide for the second time since his arrest earlier this month.

The accused also abandoned his bail application.

His mental assessment application ,lodged by his legal counsel, will be dealt with when he returns to court.

He was placed at the Johannesburg Prison’s hospital section.

Hlabangwane was arrested following the discovery of body parts stashed inside his refrigerator in Protea Glen, Soweto.

His girlfriend made the gruesome discovery after Hlabangwane left the property to go to the shops to buy food, and she called for help from neighbours.

It has been reported that arms and legs were found in his fridge. The body parts have been linked to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve in Tshwane.

Murder accused #flaviohlabangwane will appear again on Friday, December 3 at the Protea Magistrate Court in Soweto.

Nosicelo Mtebeni case

On Monday, a 25-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend, Nosicelo Mtebeni, a student at the University of Fort Hare, pleaded guilty to her murder.

The murder trial against Alutha Pasile got underway in the East London High Court, where the accused also pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice in front of Judge Michelle Beneke.

During the proceedings, the state said it sought an increased prison sentence for Pasile.

“The minimum sentence for murder is 15 years imprisonment. However, I have notified the court and the defence that in the events of a conviction, the state will request an increased sentence,” advocate Nickie Turner, for the state, said.

Mtebeni’s body parts were found in a suitcase in East London, Eastern Cape, in August this year.

The 23-year-old’s upper body was found stuffed inside a luggage bag on the corner of Fitzpatrick Street and Fleet Street in the Quigney area.

The victim’s head and hands were allegedly found in Pasile’s possession inside a room in a 10-room commune house.

Pasile and Mtebeni shared the house with other tenants.

The accused then subsequently confessed to killing his girlfriend following his arrest on 20 August.