N1 closed in Free State after trucks collide, driver burnt to death

Citizen Reporter

Two trucks collided on the N1 in Kroonstad near the Heilbron Koppies off-ramp shortly after 6am on Friday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes instead.

Update: One lane heading South on the N1 is open for traffic flow while the North lane is still closed.

Truck accident in Kroonstad

Driver burnt to death

As reported by emergency responders, one truck driver burned to death while the other driver was taken to a hospital in Kroonstad for further medical assistance.

All lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted north towards the Heilbron Koppies road, while traffic heading south was diverted before Vaal Toll Plaza via Vredefort.

Authorities attended to the scene and an investigation is underway to reveal the cause of the accident. A culpable homicide case will be opened for further investigation.

