Bushiri says Malema, Motsepe and Zuma may see something in him others can’t

Enlightened Gathering Church leader and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has sent out a message of appreciation to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe and former president Jacob Zuma in a recent post.

Bushiri has been criticised by those who question his legitimacy, while others call him “Papa” on a daily basis as they “connect” to whatever his message of the day is.

The controversial self-proclaimed prophet has been linked to a number of high profile individuals in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Bushiri sent a shoutout to some of these individuals with old pictures and said he would be sharing more pictures of those who “might be seeing something” in him “that others might not see”.

“To others, I am fake, yet to others, I am real. To others, I am a foolish young boy, but to some, I am a young, intelligent and successful man. To others, I am one of those whose steps you must never emulate, yet to others, I am an entrepreneur,” said Bushiri.

“These Presidents and Vice-Presidents, these billionaires and great men and women of God in these pictures might be seeing something in me that others might not see. In the pictures: The current President of Ghana, HE Nana Akufo-Addo, EFF’s President, Julius Malema and his Deputy, the Former President of South Africa – Jacob Zuma, Patrice Motsepe, the richest man in South Africa, the Vice President of South Sudan, Former President of Malawi, HE Joyce Banda, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy and Jack Rich, one of the richest men in Nigeria.

“The list will continue next week. Life is a choice. Success or failure – it is all dependent on how you look at things or people. You may end up hating what was destined to bless you one day!”

Bushiri and his wife skipped the country in November last year after they were granted bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court, citing safety and security concerns and saying they would not get a fair trial in South Africa.

Bushiri and his wife are facing charges of fraud and money laundering relating to about R102 million.

The processes to extradite the couple back to the country began after Malawi received a formal extradition request from the South African government last December.