Implats states its case, denies allegations levelled against it

Mine says it has implemented several community infrastructure upgrades, including the upgrade and establishment of several community roads, clinics, libraries and recreation centres in our mine-host regions.

Over the course of the past few months, a series of articles making serious and unsubstantiated allegations against Impala Platinum’s (Implats) Impala Rustenburg operation have been published. These articles have, almost without exception, sought to paint Implats in a poor light on a wide variety of fronts, often without comment being sought from Implats on the allegations. As a company committed to strong governance, we have initiated an internal audit investigation into these allegations and the results will be reported directly to the Implats group audit committee and board of directors. We invest substantially in developing and maintaining constructive and...

