Court backlogs continue to grow as targets missed

As of 31 March this year, the total number of outstanding criminal trials before the high courts was 870, with 353 of them backlog cases.

South Africa’s courts are struggling to clear persistent backlogs, with four out of 10 of the outstanding criminal trials before the country’s high courts at the end of the last financial year having been on the roll for more than 12 months at the time. The office of the chief justice (OCJ) on Tuesday released its 2020- 2021 annual report. The report noted that as of 31 March this year, the total number of outstanding criminal trials before the high courts was 870, with 353 of them backlog cases which had been on the rolls for more than a year....

