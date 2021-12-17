Daily news update: 24k new Covid cases, Melania Trump joins crypto space, SA to remain on level 1

Citizen Reporter

After a total of over 80,304 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours since the last batch of tests, 24,785 new Covid cases have been detected.

According to the NICD, this represents a 30.9% positivity rate.

File photo, 10 February 2020 – US First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a luncheon for governors spouses in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, On December 16, 2021, she launched her own NFT platform and became the latest public figure to join the crypto boom. Picture: Olivier Douliery / AFP

Former US first lady Melania Trump on Thursday launched her own NFT platform, the latest public figure to join the crypto boom.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital object that can be a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology. This authentication by a network of computers is considered inviolable.

A portion of the proceeds from Melania Trump‘s NFT collection will be used to help children in foster care.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Deputy President David Mabuza met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday to discuss whether South Africa would need to impose stricter lockdown regulations over the festive season as the country is battered by a fourth wave of Covid infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Mabuza took over all responsibilities from President Cyril Ramaphosa for the week after Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Toto Wolff talks on the Mercedes team radio during a race. Picture: Getty Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said Sunday’s controversial climax to the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi had “robbed” Lewis Hamilton of the world championship.

He suggested the deposed champion would “never get over” the end-of-race decision-making that had left him a “sitting duck” for Max Verstappen.

Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane. Picture: Instagram

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane is back on home soil and she has hit the interview circuit at break-neck speed.

Not only did she speak to eNCA upon landing at the airport on Wednesday morning but she also spoke to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday where she told news anchor Xoli Mngambi that she feels as though the backlash to her choice to go to Israel was personal.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho