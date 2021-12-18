Daily news update: Bathabile’s perjury charges, Duduzane Zuma and King Zwelithini’s widows get new rides

Citizen Reporter

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has dismissed former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s application to have her perjury charges discharged.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered her ruling on Friday morning.

“Having regard to the test to be applied, the applicable case law on point and in exercising my discretion, I am of the view that there is evidence upon which the accused might reasonably be convicted.

“Therefore, the application for a discharge at this stage is refused,” the judge said.

Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Instagram

Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, was on Thursday night elected as the ANC branch chairperson of ward 11, Newlands East, Durban.

Zuma was elected during an ANC branch biennial general meeting in Newlands East.

The Witness newspaper reported that this was confirmed by ANC eThekwini branch spokesperson Ntando Khuzwayo.

“[Duduzane Zuma] was there himself since the morning collecting people from homes to the hall, he was an integral part of the co-ordinating and making sure people attended the meeting. It was a very well attended meeting and once quorum was reached, he was elected chairperson,” said Khuzwayo.

Premier Sihle Zikalala handed over the vehicles to the queens in Ulundi, in northern KZN on Friday.

The cars form part of an agreement made with the late monarch and the provincial government.

“The KZN premier’s office thought it was important that everything we committed to do under the former monarch –His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelethini, that we fulfil them,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said the province was careful to adhere to government policy on buying cars for political office bearers.

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly pushed his mistress from the fourth floor of a Johannesburg hotel they were staying in.

The man booked into the Hotel Blue Star in Troye Street on Wednesday night.

A security guard found the injured 25-year-old woman on the street outside the hotel after he heard a loud bang in the middle of the night.

“[The woman] told the security guard that her boyfriend pushed her. She was taken to hospital by an ambulance in a critical condition,” said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must be firm on corruption. Picture: Flicker/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits as he recovers from Covid-19.

The Presidency, in a statement on Friday morning, said Ramaphosa was making good progress in his recovery from Covid-19, while continuing treatment for mild symptoms.

The president tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday and immediately started self-isolation in Cape Town.

He reported feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service of apartheid’s last president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

Left: Natasha Thahane. Right: Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape. Right: Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Minister Nathi Mthethwa says Natasha Thahane’s request to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for R1 million to study in the US was made directly to him.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) Khanya Ceza, during a recent parliamentary plenary sitting, asked for clarity surrounding the request, as well as former speaker Baleka Mbete’s involvement.

Mthethwa said Thahane’s request for financial support to study at the New York Film Academy “was similar to many others” his department “constantly receives”.

The request was addressed directly to Mthethwa “as the minister”. He said the public reaches out to him directly “possibly because I am the political head of the department”.

Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg on 18 August 2020. PIcture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Department of Basic Education has provided clarity regarding the proposal of selling alcohol on school premises during private functions to raise funds, following backlash over the matter.

It emerged this week that minister Angie Motshekga intended to introduce the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill to the Parliament.

The bill seeks to “extend the provisions of the Schools Act by providing for conditions under which liquor may be possessed, consumed or sold on school promises or during school activities”.

The proposed amendments has since been criticised by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and some parents.

Actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Actress, businesswoman and media personality Khanyi Mbau and her daughter Khanukani Mbau have been making headlines for the past few days over rumoursKhanyi says are not true.

The Abomama star took to social media to slam the rumours of her daughter being pregnant, and spoke out on the bullying and victimisation she and her family have been subjected to for many years.

“I am not one to entertain gossip especially from any gossip blog. I am never phased [sic] by anything said about me or my family, sadly it’s been a burden I have had to carry for years. Making fun of me has become a franchise,” said Mbau.