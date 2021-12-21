A year later, LIFT is reaping the rewards

Presently, Lift operates between Johannesburg and Cape Town and the company plans to expand its network as the market recovers.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Gidon Novick: Co - Founder and Jonathan Ayache: Chief Executive Officer and Gidon Novick: Co - Founder during a sneak preview of the brand new airline LIFT at Cape Town International Airport on December 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. LIFT Airline is a start-up South African low-cost airline that will operate on major domestic routes from O. R. Tambo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)