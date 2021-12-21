Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
21 Dec 2021
6:20 am
News

A year later, LIFT is reaping the rewards

Hein Kaiser

Presently, Lift operates between Johannesburg and Cape Town and the company plans to expand its network as the market recovers.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Gidon Novick: Co - Founder and Jonathan Ayache: Chief Executive Officer and Gidon Novick: Co - Founder during a sneak preview of the brand new airline LIFT at Cape Town International Airport on December 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. LIFT Airline is a start-up South African low-cost airline that will operate on major domestic routes from O. R. Tambo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
It’s been a challenging two years for global aviation. Several airlines didn’t make it while the majority have seen revenues decimated and recovery curves slower than expected. Anyone even contemplating starting a new carrier in such an unprecedented decline must have needed their heads read. But South African airline LIFT did it and a year later the company is still there to tell the tale. On top of it, chief executive Jonathan Ayache is talking expansion. Ayache said that part of the airline’s success is the fact that from the start, the intent was not to behave like a normal...

