Power restored to all affected areas in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has restored the power supply to the upper and eastern parts of the CBD, including Tamboerskloof and Vredehoek.

“I’m pleased that power has been restored in Woodstock, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, District Six, around Constitution Street, parts of the eastern CBD and down to Chiappini Street and parts of the Foreshore. There are still parts of the Atlantic Seaboard and CBD that are out and our teams are working non-stop to get that up as soon as possible via the Tafelbaai High Voltage Substation,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“I want to thank all the city staff who were on scene without delay last night, worked through the night to identify the problem, fix it, and make sure our residents were reconnected as soon as possible. I also want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding. I know it’s been difficult for some of our residents this morning but I think the city’s rapid response to the problem has been fantastic. Those areas not yet connected will be back online as soon as possible, our teams are working flat out to reconnect everyone.”

Parts of Cape Town were plunged into darkness late on Monday.

The cause of the outage has been identified as major cable damage to City and Eskom feeders in conjunction with the loss of a conductor on the Eskom overhead line. The cable damage resulted in major tripping of all cables feeding Area 7.

“Supply into the area will be via cables that were out for maintenance. These have been returned to service and the load to portions of the City Bowl and Eastern side of the CBD has been restored. Supply to the rest of the affected areas will be returned load permitting. It is anticipated that all load should be restored by this evening,” said Hill-Lewis.