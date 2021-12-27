Honouring Tutu: Prince Harry and Meghan remember ‘Arch and The Arch’

Cheryl Kahla

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday issued a statement to honour the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away at the age of 90 on 26 December 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Archbishop Tutu at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town in September 2019 during the couple’s 10-day tour of southern Africa.

Archbishop Tutu: A true icon

The statement – released to Harper’s Bazaar royal editor and NY Times bestselling author, Omid Scobie – described Archbishop Tutu as an icon for racial justice.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a statement on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu: pic.twitter.com/Lz20AjRsNE — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 26, 2021

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.”

Prince Harry and Meghan said Tutu held her their son Archie “only two years ago”, and joked that they were “Arch and The Arch”.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan holds her baby son Archie as she and Prince Harry meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Photo: AFP/Henk Kruger

They said his infectious laughter while holding young Archie “relaxed everyone anyone in his presence”.

“He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all.”

Prince Harry and Meghan hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Photo: AFP/Henk Kruger

The royal couple closely followed Archbishop Tutu’s humanitarian work and frequently shared his quotes on their official Instagram account.

Queen’s Order

In November 2015, Archbishop Tutu was presented with the Insignia of an Honorary Member of The Order of Their Companions of Honour on behalf of the Queen.

The Order was granted by the Queen to the Archbishop for his service to British communities, and his efforts towards international peace reconciliation.

A royal Christmas card

Earlier this month, the Sussex’s shared their Christmas card with the world.

Markle and Prince Harry sent out Christmas cards showing the smiling couple with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet in matching outfits.

The photo – captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski – was captioned: “This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of.”

