28 Dec 2021
6:50 am
News

More than just weather, reckless driving: Why SA’s roads are dangerous

It’s time for proper barriers and islands, says expert.

Picture: iStock
While poor weather and reckless driving were some of the factors behind the fatal car crashes over the holiday period, experts say it might be time to add barriers on some of the country’s national roads. Bioethicist Dr Lee Randall said a lot of roads in SA did not have barriers and these undivided highways were the most dangerous road designs in the world. She said ideally there should be an island between traffic in one direction and traffic in the other. “If there isn’t room for an island, then you want some sort of barrier… our road design in...

