WATCH LIVE: Memorial service of Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

The interfaith memorial service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, hosted by the City of Cape Town, is currently underway at the Cape Town City Hall.

The Johannesburg leg of the memorial service will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral at 11 am on Thursday.

Other memorial services will be held the following venues across the country:

The Diocese of the Highveld will have an Ecumenical Eucharist at 5pm on Wednesday at St Dunstan’s Cathedral in Benoni.

The City of Cape Town will host an Interfaith Memorial Service at the City Hall at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman will be having an Ecumenical Thanksgiving service at St Cyprian’s Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.

The Diocese of Pretoria will hold an ecumenical and interfaith service at 11 am on Thursday at St Albans Cathedral.

The Diocese of Johannesburg will also hold a memorial service in St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg at 11 am on Thursday.

Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an event in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

St Mary’s Cathedral in Gqeberha will hold a memorial service at 10 am on Friday.

