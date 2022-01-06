Traditional leaders angry with Mabuza, over lack of salary increases

Karabo Mashaba

Traditional leaders in Limpopo are disgruntled with the South African government. Their reason – among others – is that they have not received a salary increase in the last five years.

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza met with a delegation of traditional leaders at the Polokwane Municipality Chambers on Wednesday ahead of the ANC’s 110th anniversary celebration which will be held in the province on Saturday.

Taking to the podium to express their frustration to Mabuza, traditional leaders said that they lack resources such as vehicles needed to perform their duties. Some say they have resorted to hiring minibuses when travelling to gatherings with government leaders.

The traditional leaders complained that their concerns have been ignored by the ANC for years.

Madipoane Refiloe Mothapo, an ANC MP and the Provincial Secretary of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, did not hold back when expressing frustration with the ANC.

“For the past 20 years, we have been raising concerns and they have fallen on deaf ears. Now you want me to come here and pretend that everything is normal. We thought you would tell us how to address our issues because you have called us here. We have issues that our movement knows about,” Mothapo said.

Mabuza made a commitment to respond to the traditional leaders’ grievances within six months, as they have requested.

Mabuza reassured the leaders that their grievances have not gone unnoticed. He told the group: “I want to assist the president and take this responsibility of working with traditional leaders. So that we can report directly to the president about your issues. Your issues are very genuine…”

