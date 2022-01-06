There is no security threat against country or Ramaphosa, says Kodwa

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy minister of State Security in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa says South Africans should not be concerned about the “general” safety of South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This after Ramaphosa walked out of the African National Congress Women’s League’s (ANCWL) Lillian Ngoyi lecture in Limpopo on Thursday ahead of his January 8 address, and in light of the parliament fire and attack on the Constitutional Court this week.

In a video shared by Newzroom Afrika, Kodwa was seen whispering something into Ramaphosa’s ear before he, along with his security detail, walked out of the building.

Kodwa would not be drawn into disclosing what he had whispered into the President’s ear.

“It’s between me and the President,” he told the news channel, assuring South Africans that there was no security threat against the President.

“There was no security threat against the President. There shouldn’t be any concerns, not only January 8, but generally, there are no issues about threat and risk, but from time to time we do make assessments,” said Kodwa when asked about the parliament fire and attack on the Constitutional Court.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the organisers of this event who themselves decided to discontinue this event. Nothing similar will happen on Saturday. The President will address the people of South Africa on behalf of the ANC as expected on January 8. There shouldn’t be any worries.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was the leadership of the ANCWL that told the President it would no longer be able to continue with the event due to Covid-19 compliance.

“Members of the community overall here in Peter Mokaba… many members of the ANC Women’s League had flocked to the venue. Owing to that and issues of access control, the president of the ANC Women’s League, together with the leadership of the ANCWL’s national executive advised the president of the ANC and leadership of the ANC that it would no longer be feasible to continue with the event. The ANC WL president has since promised that having drawn out of these critical lessons, a new date will be set,” Mabe told the news channel.