Ramaphosa address delayed due to chaos at Peter Mokaba memorial lecture venue

Siyanda Ndlovu

Chaos erupted outside the venue where African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture on Friday.

Some ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members blocked the entrance to the venue, complaining that only a selected few received tags that would allow them to enter the venue to listen to Ramaphosa.

#ANC110 Tension at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane as @ANCYLhq members are unhappy with not being allowed inside the hall, for the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture to be delivered by @MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa. Security personnel want accreditation tags to allow access. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/FKBWFqmeKv— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 7, 2022

Due to the chaos, the lecture, which was meant to kick off at 2pm, was delayed, with Ramaphosa only arriving at the venue at 4pm.

ANCYL co-ordinator Joy Memela said the chaos was a result of Covid protocols that had to be followed, especially in the wake of Thursday’s cancellation of the ANCWL Lillian Ngoyi memorial lecture due to Covid regulations not being adhered to.

“The problem is because of the Covid-19 regulations… we have a strict number of people that must be inside the hall.”

#ANC110 The Peter Mokaba Memorial in Polokwane is definitely delayed. @ANCYLhq members are unhappy with the accreditation tags requirement. @MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa was meant to address the Lecture at 14h00 at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/2PG4wnRcjH— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 7, 2022

“There is no biased distribution of tags just that the numbers outside is more and the number that can only get inside is less, we are trying to speak to the ANC to try and find an alternative move so that the president can address young people. All young people that are outside are members of the ANC, and the only thing they want is to listen to the president of the ANC.”

–This is a developing story more information will be updated as it becomes available.